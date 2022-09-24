Manifest Season 4 Trailer: We Are Now Beginning Our Final Descent

The fourth season of "Manifest" will be divided up into two parts, meaning all the action shown above will likely take place during the first batch of episodes that will drop this fall, with a second concluding set of episodes debuting later on. Part 1 of the final season is poised to pick up after the twisty finale, "Mayday, Part 2," which ended on a cliffhanger when the pilot of the original flight, Captain Daly (Frank Deal), appeared and disappeared in front of one character's eyes, taking the reconstructed plane with him.

That's just one of many mysteries this show, an obvious disciple of the "LOST" school of storytelling, still has to solve. The story first began with a big one that's still not entirely explained: namely, how did 191 passengers somehow spend over five years in the air during a seemingly run-of-the-mill flight, and why did they start seeing visions when they landed?

Hopefully, the Netflix continuation will be able to answer these questions and more when the series returns on November 4, 2022.