Why Horror Sequel Terrifier 2's Three-Month Shooting Schedule Expanded To Three Years [Exclusive]

Ever since "Terrifier" officially hit the horror scene in 2018, it seems like its sequel has languished in development. It was revealed back in 2019, but information on it over the past few years has been pretty inconsistent. Despite this, however, it was eventually completed and recently had its North American premiere at Fantastic Fest.

This is where /Film's Ryan Scott caught up with director Damien Leone and stars David Howard Thornton and Chris Jericho. It turns out that the sequel to the gnarly killer clown film had actually begun filming in late 2019, not too long after it was officially announced, and was supposed to last for three months. If you have been keeping track of this timeline, you can probably assume where this is going.

"Right in the middle of making this movie, Covid hit," said Jericho.

So yeah, the global and ongoing COVID-19 pandemic was the primary reason why "Terrifier 2" has taken so long to get out. Considering the film was made independently and without the backing of any major studios, this hiatus could have easily canceled it altogether. However, Leone and the rest of the team did what they do best — they adapted.