Why Matthew McConaughey's Dallas Sting Was Scrapped Shortly Before Production

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Skydance and Berlanti Schechter Productions, which were partnering on the film, were made aware of "disturbing allegations surrounding aspects of the true story on which the drama was based." Neither company opted to comment on these charges, but they must've been incredibly serious to force the stoppage of a production that had spent a great deal of time recruiting talented soccer players who could be coached up as actors.

Skydance and Berlanti Schechter are reportedly disappointed that they won't be able to tell this uplifting tale, which would've capitalized on the immense popularity of women's soccer in the U.S. The story of the Sting, the oldest amateur girls soccer club in the America (named in 1973 after the popular con artist yarn starring Paul Newman and Robert Redford), is one of perseverance. The team improved steadily throughout the '70s, and hit the big time in 1984 when they traveled to China and won the first ever international FIFA tournament for women's national squads (beating Australia, China, Japan and Italy). This is obviously a story worth telling in theory, but, alas, it appears there's a dark side to this journey that undercuts its seemingly feel-good narrative.