Sophie Jarvis Explores The Rot Beneath The Beauty In Until Branches Bend [TIFF Interview]

On the note of that complexity, the film builds to the revelation of these awful irreconcilable oppositions. In order for the farm to provide jobs for the entire town, they have to overwater, practice monoculture, and spray pesticides. But the pesticides are causing cancer in Okanagans, and monoculture is destroying the local biodiversity. So then you get these bugs that come, but if you point one out everyone loses their jobs, and if you don't, the people you're shipping the fruit to could get sick. It's like no matter what choice is made someone loses.

Well, first of all, as a filmmaker from Vancouver, I'm extremely qualified to speak about a farming community like Summerland [laughs]. But seriously, I grew up visiting Summerland as an outsider. So like I said, I had to do a ton of research to make the central scenario in the film accurate and believable, and one of the things I discovered from all the research is just, there's no one person to blame. You see that in the film. The closest thing you get to a "bad guy" is Dennis, Lochlyn Munro's character. But Dennis points out in the town hall meeting that the farm is a cooperative, and he is really just fighting to have people keep their jobs, even if that does mean lying about Robin. Like the workers, he's also just doing his job, which he sees as a service to the greater community.

Ultimately it roots down to what humans and the society we've created have done to the land. And I would say that that comes with colonization, because the issues that we're seeing in the Okanagan these days are directly due to human interference. Monoculture farming in particular is a huge part of that. You know, we have these wildfires every year now, too. It's brutal in the summer, there are so many issues every year. It's the decisions of a few humans along the way and now everyone's just caught up in it.

And Robin herself, as much as Lochyln Munro's character isn't the villain, Robin isn't a typical protagonist. It's not like she's Erin Brockovich, crusading for what's right. Throughout the film, people are like, "Why are you doing this?" And she doesn't really know, she even wants to take back what she did.

She wants to retract her choice immediately.

Right. Her character feels so realistic, was it a matter of working through a number of drafts to make sure Robin wasn't a flat character?

If you can believe it, she was actually way more ambiguous in my early drafts. When you make a first feature that actually has a budget, you get a lot of people weighing in on the script before they will give you the money. And a lot of the notes I got were to make Robin, for lack of a better word, more cliche. I was able to take many of those notes and find other solutions, ultimately, even notes that you don't like are rooted in something that needs to be addressed. I would say that her character came to the place where you see her now because I resisted the encouragement to make her more conventional.

Even with her pregnancy, I had her be a bit more on the fence. In the back story we developed for Robin, she's basically always been a caretaker for Laney. She's been taking care of her since she was 18, so she's been a kind of parent her whole adult life. In very early drafts of the script, I saw her as being kind of on the fence about getting an abortion because in one way, she's used to being a parent. So it would be kind of the safe thing to do. In another way, I think her heart doesn't want to continue doing that. That was a really important change that I made to the script. There was stuff I thought was stronger that I wanted to focus on that ended up having more parallels to things that are going on in our world. Writing is just a process of finding out who your characters are and figuring out what they're like. The Robin from the early drafts would be a total stranger to the Robin in the film.