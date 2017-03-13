Over the weekend, a brand new Wonder Woman trailer hit the web and revealed a slew of new footage from the next film in the DC Expanded Universe franchise. While the previous trailers showcased the power of Wonder Woman with some spectacular action, this one slowed things down a bit to show us more of the origin story that’s at the center of the superhero’s first solo movie from director Patty Jenkins.

In our Wonder Woman trailer breakdown below, we take a much closer look at the new footage on display. So let’s see what this first adventure for the Goddess of Truth has in store for us. But beware of possible spoilers if you want to go into the movie completely blind.

One of our opening shots features Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta, Queen of the Amazons, showing her daughter Diana Prince the island paradise that they live on known as Themyiscira. The queen explains to young Diana, “The gods gave us many gifts. One day you’ll know them all.”

Hippolyta shows Diana into one of the areas where some of the gifts given to the Amazons by the gods are being kept.

We meet Diana Prince at 8 years old as she’s admiring a sword that lies in an elaborate housing unit. This is the sword known as the Godkiller, given to the Amazons by Zeus himself so that they might one day defeat Ares, the god of war, should he ever create trouble on Earth again. Young Diana remarks, “It’s beautiful,” and immediately asks, “Who will wield it?”

Hippolyta explains to Diana that “only the fiercest among us” could be considered worthy of wielding the mighty sword. Then she discourages Diana by saying, “That is not you, Diana.”

But that determined face has already envisioned what it would be like to wield the sword and become a fierce warrior just like the rest of the Amazons on Themyscira.

A teenage Diana trains with her aunt Antiope, played by Robin Wright. As we learned in a story presentation by Warner Bros. at their post-production facility in London, Hippolyta tries to keep Diana from training to be a warrior, but Antiope decides to help her develop the fighting skills she will need in secret.

Voiceover from Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta plays over this training montage, saying, “You will train her harder than any Amazon before her.” This clearly comes after Hippolyta learns of the secret training and decides that if she is going to learn how to fight, she will be challenged to her maximum potential. We see Gal Gadot as the grown up Diana, fighting off other Amazon women with a sword and shield.

An Amazon warrior with a bow and arrow does an acrobatic flip to avoid a spear thrown at her. The editing of this quick sequence makes it look as if Diana Prince is the woman doing that flip, but that’s not the case.

Another shot sees Diana throwing her shield at a nearby archer to avoid being targeted by their arrow. There’s a clear recollection of Steve Rogers throwing his shield in Captain America: The First Avenger, and considering the World War I setting of he main plot, that won’t be the only similarity between the two films.

Diana is knocked back by Antiope, who tells her, “Never let your guard down. You expect the battle to be fair?” Then we hear Hippolyta finish her voiceover from before, “…until she is better than even you.”

Suddenly Diana crosses her gauntlets in front of her in a defensive stance and a burst of energy knocks Antiope away and creates a shockwave that impacts other Amazons in the vicinity.

The look on Diana’s face indicates that this is the first time she has wielded such power. She looks a little scared and a little impressed with herself as she discovers the untapped potential that comes from inside her. Then we get a hint as to where this power comes from as Hippolyta says, “But she must never know the truth about what she is.” This is yet another tease of the secret that Hippolyta is keeping from Diana, something that was also teased in the 16 minutes of footage we saw a couple weeks ago from Warner Bros.