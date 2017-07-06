Normally, we don’t feel the need to highlight the home video release of a particular season of television. But in the case of Westworld, a series where we recapped every single episode and have entire podcast dedicated to it, we’ll make an exception.

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment and HBO have announced that the first season of Westworld will be available on Blu-ray, DVD and digital download in November. The release will include a bunch of special features that will allow fans to dive even deeper into the science fiction world that Delos Incorporated has created for the super wealthy.

Get details on the Westworld season 1 DVD, Blu-ray and digital download release below.

The first season of Westworld will be available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD and digital download on November 7. The 4K Ultra HD set will come in a limited edition tin, which will include a collectible booklet (you’ll also get this in the regular Blu-ray set as well). Here are all the special features you’ll get along with all 10 episodes of the first season:

4K ULTRA HD, BLU-RAY AND DVD SPECIAL FEATURES

Inside Look with Jonah Nolan and Lisa Joy – Season One (New Featurette)

Imagining the Main Title (New Featurette)

The Key to The Chords (New Featurette)

2017 Comic Con Panel (New)

Gag reel (New)

Welcome to Westworld

Crafting the Narrative

An Invitation to The Set

Welcome to Westworld: About the Series

Reality of A.I.: Westworld

“The Big Moment” Featurettes

For those who can’t attend Comic-Con in San Diego later this month, it’s cool to see that the entire panel will be made available on the home video release. Hopefully some details about the developing second season will be revealed during the panel, and if they are, we’ll be sure to bring you all the latest straight from the convention. In the meantime, make sure you check out our recap of everything we knew about the second season back in December after the first season had concluded. Otherwise, be sure to keep up with all the news regarding the upcoming second season right here.