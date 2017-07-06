‘Westworld’ Season 1 Comes to Blu-ray, DVD and Digital in November
Posted on Thursday, July 6th, 2017 by Ethan Anderton
Normally, we don’t feel the need to highlight the home video release of a particular season of television. But in the case of Westworld, a series where we recapped every single episode and have entire podcast dedicated to it, we’ll make an exception.
Warner Bros. Home Entertainment and HBO have announced that the first season of Westworld will be available on Blu-ray, DVD and digital download in November. The release will include a bunch of special features that will allow fans to dive even deeper into the science fiction world that Delos Incorporated has created for the super wealthy.
Get details on the Westworld season 1 DVD, Blu-ray and digital download release below.
The first season of Westworld will be available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD and digital download on November 7. The 4K Ultra HD set will come in a limited edition tin, which will include a collectible booklet (you’ll also get this in the regular Blu-ray set as well). Here are all the special features you’ll get along with all 10 episodes of the first season:
4K ULTRA HD, BLU-RAY AND DVD SPECIAL FEATURES
- Inside Look with Jonah Nolan and Lisa Joy – Season One (New Featurette)
- Imagining the Main Title (New Featurette)
- The Key to The Chords (New Featurette)
- 2017 Comic Con Panel (New)
- Gag reel (New)
- Welcome to Westworld
- Crafting the Narrative
- An Invitation to The Set
- Welcome to Westworld: About the Series
- Reality of A.I.: Westworld
- “The Big Moment” Featurettes
For those who can’t attend Comic-Con in San Diego later this month, it’s cool to see that the entire panel will be made available on the home video release. Hopefully some details about the developing second season will be revealed during the panel, and if they are, we’ll be sure to bring you all the latest straight from the convention. In the meantime, make sure you check out our recap of everything we knew about the second season back in December after the first season had concluded. Otherwise, be sure to keep up with all the news regarding the upcoming second season right here.
Based on the film written by best-selling author Michael Crichton (ER, Jurassic Park films), Westworld is a dark odyssey about the dawn of artificial consciousness and evolution of sin. Set at the intersection of the near future and a reimagined past, the series explores a world in which every human appetite, no matter how noble or depraved, can be indulged.
Westworld: Season One features a star-studded cast led by Academy Award® winner Sir Anthony Hopkins (Silence of the Lambs), Golden Globe winner Ed Harris (The Truman Show), Golden Globe and Emmy® nominee Evan Rachel Wood (The Wrestler) and Golden Globe nominee Thandie Newton (Crash). The cast of this 10-episode phenomenon also includes Jeffrey Wright, James Marsden, Ben Barnes, Ingrid Bolsø Berdal, Clifton Collins, Jr., Luke Hemsworth, Sidse Babett Knudsen, Simon Quarterman, Rodrigo Santoro, Angela Sarafyan, Jimmi Simpson, Tessa Thompson and Shannon Woodward.