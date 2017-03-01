War Machine trailer starring Brad Pitt

One of the interesting things about Netflix’s massive original programming slate is that unlike a lot of traditional distributors, they don’t really have a type. They’ll release gritty superhero dramas and fluffy kiddie fare, sober documentaries and goofy standup specials, Adam Sandler comedies and arthouse oddities. They’ve got a little something for everyone, which makes perfect sense since “everyone” is their target customer.

So while we’re not super into, say, Sandy Wexler, we’re more than happy to tolerate its existence if it means we also get movies like War Machine. Directed by David Michôd (of Animal Kingdom fame), the pitch-black satire stars Brad Pitt as real-life U.S. general Stanley McChrystal. You may remember his dramatic fall from grace a few years ago after a Rolling Stone exposé. Tilda Swinton and Ben Kingsley also star. Check out the War Machine trailer below.

War Machine Trailer

Pitt tends to be far better in character actor mode than he is in somber leading man mode, and War Machine looks like it makes good use of his talents. The pitch-black tone reminds me of another of his great recent roles, Burn After Reading, though (fortunately for our country) McChrystal doesn’t seem nearly as ditzy as Pitt’s character in that one. And he’s got plenty of other great talents to work with here, including established veterans like Swinton and Kingsley as well as young rising stars like Lakeith Stanfield, Will Poulter, and Emory Cohen.

War Machine hits Netflix May 26.