Netflix is producing a ton of original content these days and I’ve been finding it harder and harder to keep track of it all. Netflix will release 1,000 hours of original shows and movies in 2017, spending $6 billion to do so. That’s almost double the amount of original programming they released 2016, which included an estimated 126 TV shows. You would have to spend 41 days binge-watching Netflix to see all of their expected 2017 original programming.

The following is a completely updated list of Netflix Originals release dates for all of the Netflix Original TV Shows and Netflix Original Movies. We have also included a list of the upcoming productions that don’t have a scheduled release date yet..

Netflix Originals Release Dates

Please Note: What follows is a listing of all the upcoming TV shows and movies that Netflix considers a Netflix original. The definition of a Netflix original can be rather vague. A television series like House of Cards is considered a Netflix Original, even though Media Rights Capital produced the series and sold the streaming rights to Netflix. Other shows like The OA and Stranger Things were produced in-house for the streaming service. Netflix acquires many features and documentaries at film festivals, like the recent 2017 Sundance Film Festival. While they were not produced directly by Netflix, the streaming company now owns the films outright.

There are so many original series and movies planned by Netflix that we have to break this up into multiple pages. Right now, we have collected nearly 150 announced productions listed here. If they have a proper release date, they are organized chronologically. Otherwise, undated movies and TV shows are listed alphabetically by year. Here is an index to get to what you’re looking for:

Let’s begin with the March 2017 Netflix Originals releases.

February 28: Thank God For Jokes [Comedy Special]

Sleepwalk with Me and Don’t Think Twice writer and director Mike Birbiglia has an all-new stand-up special called Thank God for Jokes and the trailer for the special can be watched here. Here’s the official synopsis: “Mike Birbiglia declares that a joke should never end with ‘I’m joking.’ In his all-new stand-up comedy special, Birbiglia tiptoes hilariously through the minefield that is modern-day joke-telling. Join Mike as he learns that the same jokes that elicit laughter have the power to produce tears, rage, and a whole lot of getting yelled at. Ultimately it’s a show that asks, “How far should we go for the laugh?””

March 3: Greenleaf Season 1

“Although members of the Greenleaf family run a Memphis megachurch, their business and personal lives are tainted with greed, adultery and other sins.”

The 13-episode first season comes from creator Craig Wright.

March 7: Amy Schumer: The Leather Special [Comedy Special]

“Emmy® and Peabody Award-winning comedian Amy Schumer targets binge drinking, her relationship with her boyfriend and navigating the unknown terrain of being a newly famous woman who looks like someone you grew up with. Schumer also directed The Leather Special, which was filmed at Denver’s Bellco Theater.”

March 10: Love Season 2

“It’s awkward. It’s impossible. It’s infuriating. And it may just be the best thing that’s ever happened to them.” Created by Judd Apatow, Lesley Arfin, and Paul Rust, and starring Gillian Jacobs, Rust, and Claudia O’Doherty, this 12-episode second season will continue the story of Mickey Dobbs (Jacobs) and Gus Cruikshank (Rust). Watch the Love season 2 trailer here. A third season has also been announced.

March 10: Buddy Thunderstruck Season 1

Buddy Thunderstruck, is a stop-motion action-comedy series about a dog who races semi trucks. “From American Greetings Entertainment with Stoopid Buddy Stoodios, Buddy Thunderstruck is an action–comedy, stop–motion extravaganza that follows the adventures of a semi–truck racing dog named Buddy and his albino ferret mechanic. It all goes down in race–obsessed Greasepit, a place chock full of larger–than–life characters and nitro–burning, gear–slamming, tire–squealing, fish–tailing good times.” Watch the Buddy Thunderstruck trailer here.

March 10: Burning Sands [Movie]

“Burning Sands takes you on a raw, voyeuristic journey of fraternity pledging through the eyes of one favored pledgee, who is torn between honoring a code of silence or standing up against the intensifying violence of underground hazing. Led by a breakthrough performance by Trevor Jackson, director Gerard McMurray’s feature directorial debut brings an emotional honesty to the classic tale of “rites of passage” and the complicated bonds of brotherhood.”

The film was selected for the 2017 Sundance Film Festival US Dramatic Competition. Burning Sands stars Trevor Jackson (ABC’s American Crime) in a breakout performance, along with Alfre Woodard, Steve Harris, Trevante Rhodes, Tosin Cole, DeRon Horton, Imani Hakim and Serayah. It is directed and co-written by Gerard McMurray (producer, Fruitvale Station). The film was produced by Stephanie Allain (Beyond the Lights), Jason Michael Berman (The Birth of a Nation), Reginald Hudlin (Django Unchained) and Mel Jones (Dear White People). Common also executive produced and contributed an original song, “The Cross.” Watch the Burning Sands trailer here.

March 14: Jim Norton: Mouthful of Shame [Comedy Special]

“American stand up comedian, radio personality, bestselling author and actor, Jim Norton is the morning co-host of The Jim Norton & Sam Roberts Show on SiriusXM Satellite Radio. For 14 years, Norton was 3rd mic on the Opie and Anthony Show. Earlier this year, he was announced as co-host of UFC Unfiltered Podcast with Jim Norton & Matt Serra, which has routinely been on the top charts on iTunes. As an author, his two books, Happy Endings: The Tales of a Meaty-Breasted Zilch and I Hate Your Guts were New York Times bestsellers and since 2014 he has contributed eight articles to Time.com. He has 4 one-hour comedy specials that can be seen on Hulu and HBO GO and can currently be seen in a recurring role on the critically acclaimed Starz series, Power. He has had regularly guest-starred on The Tonight Show, The Late Show with David Letterman, Tough Crowd With Colin Quinn, @Midnight, Kennedy, The Jim Gaffigan Show, Inside Amy Schumer and Louie.”

March 16: Beau Sejour: Season 1

Beau Sejour is 9-episode Dutch drama series. “A girl wakes up in a hotel room and she finds her own dead body in the bathtub. She tries to solve her own murder but realizes that nobody except 5 people can see her.” Watch the Beau Sejour trailer here.

March 17: Marvel’s Iron Fist Season 1

“Billionaire Danny Rand (Finn Jones) returns to New York City after being missing for years, trying to reconnect with his past and his family legacy. He fights against the criminal element corrupting New York City with his kung-fu mastery and ability to summon the awesome power of the fiery Iron Fist.”

The fourth series in Netflix’s Marvel line of shows leading up to The Defenders crossover series. Finn Jones stars as Danny Rand/Iron Fist, a martial arts expert with the ability to call upon the power of the Iron Fist. Jessica Henwick, David Wenham, Jessica Stroup, Tom Pelphrey, and Rosario Dawson also star. Developed by Scott Buck, who has written episodes of Six Feet Under, Rome, Dexter, Everybody Loves Raymond, Coach and The Oblongs. Watch the Iron Fist trailer here.

March 17: Samurai Gourmet Season 1

“The live action series ‘Samurai Gourmet,’ based on Masayuki Kusumi’s essay and the manga of the same title, featuring the life of Takeshi Kasumi. Takeshi Kasumi has spent his entire life devoted to his job. Now a retired man, he finds himself with plenty of extra time on his hands. While on an afternoon walk, Kasumi discovers the joys of day time drinking and the realization that he is now free to eat and drink what he wants, when he wants. This awakens his inner persona – a wandering samurai living life freely in Japan’s age of civil wars. Thus begins his search for blissfully delectable delights to satisfy his stomach and the samurai’s soul. A retired man’s tales of adventure in twelve episodes, including “Lunch Time Beer at a Diner,” “The Devilish Madame,” “A Croquette for the Heart” and “Wanderer’s Italian Lunch.” 12 Episodes will premiere.

March 17: Deidra & Laney Rob a Train

“Life is moving fast for whip-smart high school senior Deidra (Ashleigh Murray) and her younger sister Laney (Rachel Crow). Graduation looms, their part-time dad is a full-time schemer, and adolescent embarrassments arrive daily — just like the train that rambles noisily through their backyard. But things take a turn for the worse when their mother Marigold (Danielle Nicolet) is thrown in jail for a minor offense after succumbing to the pressure of single parenting. To help her struggling family, Deidra hatches a plan to start robbing trains. Things go off without a hitch, until a railroad detective (Tim Blake Nelson) starts sniffing around.”

The film premiered at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival. Directed by Sydney Freeland and written by Shelby Farrell, the Netflix original film Deidra & Laney Rob a Train stars Ashleigh Murray, Rachel Crow, Tim Blake Nelson, Danielle Nicolet, Sasheer Zamata, David Sullivan, Missi Pyle, Arturo Castro, Brooke Markham and Sharon Lawrence. Susan Cartsonis and Nick Moceri serve as producers. Randy Kiyan, Ian Bricke, and Funa Maduka serve as executive producers. Watch the Deidra & Laney Rob a Train trailer here.

March 17: Julie’s Greenroom: Season 1 [Kid’s Show]

“Julie’s Green Room is an all-new arts educational show for the very young starring the legendary Julie Andrews and brought to life by the ingenious minds at Jim Henson Studios. Seven young friends learn all about the arts (dance, singing, performing, painting, and more) from Julie herself and unique guest stars (Idina Menzel, Alec Baldwin, David Hyde Pierce) in each episode.”

March 17: Pandora [Movie]

Pandora is “the highly-anticipated nuclear disaster blockbuster from CAC Entertainment by award-winning screenwriter turned director Park Jung-Woo known for the science fiction horror film, Deranged. Pandora will be available to stream exclusively on Netflix to its members in 190 countries, excluding South Korea.”

“In Pandora, disaster strikes a nuclear power plant in a small, quiet town when an earthquake unexpectedly hits. The Pirates star Kim Nam-gil plays Jae-hyuk, a man who risks his life to save his family and country from the impending atomic explosion. The film also stars Kim Young-ae (The Attorney), Jung Jin-young (Miracle of Cell No. 7) and Kim Dae-myeong (Misaeng).”

March 24: Ingobernable Season 1

“Emilia Urquiza (Kate del Castillo), is the first lady of Mexico with big plans to improve conditions for the country through her commitment in fighting for peace. She is a woman with a strong personality, conviction and clear ideas that make her capable of doing anything. As Emilia starts to lose faith in her husband, Diego Nava (Erik Hayser), she finds herself at a crossroad where she will need to find a way to deal with a great challenge and uncover the truth.” 15 episodes will arrive in season one.

March 24: Bottersnikes & Gumbles Season 2 [Kid’s Show]

“Bottersnikes & Gumbles is a fast-paced community comedy series that follows the adventures of three young Gumbles -Tink, Bounce and Willi – as they bounce about and play while avoiding getting tin-canned by their lazy and grumpy neighbors, the Bottersnikes. Developed and adapted from the much loved Bottersnikes & Gumbles books, this new CGI-animated series is created by Cheeky Little, Mighty Nice and CAKE and co-commissioned by Netflix, BBC and Channel 7 Australia.”

March 24: Grace and Frankie Season 3

Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin‘s Grace and Frankie returns for a third season. You’ll recall that season 2 ended with the friends deciding to start a vibrator business together.

March 24: The Most Hated Woman in America [Movie]

“This drama follows the controversial life of outspoken atheist Madalyn Murray O’Hair, from her landmark court battles to her infamous abduction.”

The 91-minute dramatic film is directed by Tommy O’Haver and starring Juno Temple, Adam Scott, Josh Lucas, and Melissa Leo, among others.

March 28: Jo Koy: Live From Seattle [Comedy Special]

A stand-up comedy special from comedian Jo Koy.

March 31: The Discovery [Movie]

The Discovery premiered at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival. The film has a great hook: what if scientists discovered that the afterlife is real, leading millions of people to commit suicide to get there faster? What would the world look like? This new preview offers a few hints. The Discovery is the latest film from director Charlie McDowell, who scored big with another small scale, high-concept science fiction film, The One I Love, back in 2014. This one stars the great Robert Redford as the scientist who discovers a “new plane of existence” beyond our world, essentially throwing the entire population of Earth into an existential crisis. Jason Segel plays Redford’s son and Rooney Mara plays the woman he meets after returning to his hometown for some serious self-reflection. Watch The Discovery trailer here.

March 31: 13 Reasons Why Season 1

“Based on the best-selling books by Jay Asher, 13 Reasons Why follows teenager Clay Jensen as he returns home from school to find a mysterious box with his name on it lying on his porch. Inside he discovers cassette tapes recorded by Hannah Baker—his classmate and crush—who tragically committed suicide two weeks earlier. On tape, Hannah explains that there are thirteen reasons why she decided to end her life. Will Clay be one of them? If he listens, he’ll find out how he made the list. Through Hannah and Clay’s dual narratives, 13 Reasons Why weaves an intricate and heart-wrenching story of teenage life that will deeply affect viewers.”

13 Reasons Why stars Dylan Minnette as Clay Jensen, Katherine Langford as Hannah Baker, Kate Walsh as Mrs. Baker, Brian D’Arcy James as Mr. Baker, Derek Luke as Mr. Porter, Brandon Flynn as Justin Foley, Justin Prentice as Bryce Walker, Alisha Boe as Jessica Davis, Christian Navarro as Tony Padilla, Miles Heizer as Alex Standall, and Tommy Dorfman as Ryan Shaver.

March 31: Bordertown: Season 1

“Peculiar detective Kari Sorjonen escapes the hustle and bustle of big city to a small border town.” 11-episodes of this Finland-imported crime drama mystery series from creator Miikko Oikkonen will premiere.

March 31: Dinotrux Season 4 [Kid’s Show]

“Welcome to a world of giant creatures that are half dinosaur, half construction vehicle and all awesome in Dinotrux, the Netflix original series from DreamWorks! Meet Ty Rux, a massive Tyrannosaurus Trux, and his best friend Revvit, a razor-sharp Reptool. Together, the Dinotrux and Reptools join forces for the first time ever to build a bigger, better world and battle back against the biggest and baddest of them all: D-Structs, who threatens to wreck everything they’ve built.”

March 31: Trailer Park Boys: Season 11

“This wickedly funny mockumentary series follows the booze-fueled misadventures of Julian (John Paul Tremblay), Ricky (Robb Wells) and Bubbles (Mike Smith), longtime pals and petty serial criminals who run scams from their Nova Scotia trailer park — when they aren’t in jail, that is. But kudos to the lads for their persistence, even if their harebrained get-rich schemes involve growing pot right under the nose of ex-cop Jim (John Dunsworth).”