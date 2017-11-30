The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, see how meticulously The Disaster Artist recreates scenes from The Room. Plus, see what Easter eggs you might have missed in the Avengers: Infinity War trailer, and check out a concise, dramatic recap of the entire Star Wars saga so far.

First up, with The Disaster Artist in limited theaters starting this weekend, see how footage from The Room was meticulously recreated for the film about the making of one of the worst movies of all time. Not only is James Franco‘s portrayal of Tommy Wiseau outstanding, but it’s incredible how well the recreated footage matches up with the original.

Next up, the folks at ScreenCrush quickly put together this video pointing out nearly 40 Easter eggs that you might have missed in the Avengers: Infinity War trailer that debuted yesterday. If you’re looking for a more in-depth dive into the trailer, be sure to check out our extensive trailer breakdown right here.

Finally, watch a rather concise but informative recap of the entire Star Wars saga. Cut in the style of a super trailer for every Star Wars movie, it covers the original trilogy, the prequels, The Force Awakens and even Rogue One. If you have any friends you want to drag to see The Last Jedi, and they haven’t seen any of the other movies, this could be used in a last minute, emergency situation.