The first trailer for Avengers: Infinity War has been released, and it’s a doozy. A comic book movie 10 years in the making, the culmination of the Marvel Cinematic Universe promises to be the epic showdown we were teased ever since Thanos appeared for 0.5 seconds at the end of 2012’s Avengers.

It’s been a long time coming, but it’s mixed blessing — Infinity War is the beginning of the end, with this film and its sequel, Avengers 4, threatening to upend the MCU as we know it. But if the first Infinity War trailer is anything to go by, at least it’ll go out with a bang.

Join us on our frame-by-frame breakdown of the Avengers: Infinity War trailer.

Iron Man was the movie that launched an entire cinematic universe nine years ago, beginning us on the journey leading up to Avengers: Infinity War, so it’s only natural that the trailer would open with the person who started it all: Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.).

Over the shot of an injured Tony Stark whose hand looks horribly burnt, we hear the echoes of Nick Fury’s inciting speech that would unite the Avengers, “There was an idea…” Tony is the one who says the next line, “to bring together a group of remarkable people,” with Vision (Paul Bettany), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) completing the soliloquy. Why is Vision included when he’s not one of the founding members of the Avengers like the other three? Is this a hint at who will survive the game-changing Avengers 4? Or a hint at who won’t?

Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) has crashed back down to Earth after his adventures in space with Thor, thankfully back in human form after Thor: Ragnarok left it vague on whether Bruce could return after shifting into Hulk for the final battle. He seems shocked and frightened, which could very well be a result of falling for miles from the depths of space to Earth, or possibly from some dire event in space that has caused him to be separated from Thor’s Asgardian spaceship.

It’s likely the latter, considering the ominous end-credits scene in Thor: Ragnarok which found the Asgardian spaceship suddenly facing a giant, looming spaceship. Who does that spaceship belong to? None other than (probably) our Big Bad for Infinity War, Thanos. The battle must be destructive for it to send the Hulk plummeting down to Earth.

Thankfully it’s two friendly faces who find Bruce: Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Wong (Benedict Wong). The two of them look as shocked as Bruce is to find him crashed into their Sanctum Sanctorum, the hidden base of the Masters of the Mystic.

In a darkened room, we find Vision and Wanda Maximoff, with Vision revealing to Wanda his human (!!) form. And he looks a lot like Paul Bettany with the glowing Mind Stone still visible in the middle of his forehead. We’ve never seen the synthetic humanoid in human form before, but considering his shape-shifting capabilities, it’s not above Vision’s abilities. And why would he want to turn himself into a human? For love, of course. (It’s possible that he also takes on the form to hide his Mind Stone from Thanos, but it’s still clearly in plain sight.)

Wanda and Vision have had a crackling tension ever since he saved her at the end of Avengers: Age of Ultron, and lost his focus at the sight of her being downed, causing him to injure War Machine during Captain America: Civil War. And the feeling is mutual for Wanda, who seems to be digging Vision’s human form.

Thor stands aboard what looks like the Guardians of the Galaxy’s ship, probably after the Asgardian ship was attacked by Thanos. During the Avengers: Infinity War footage that was shown as D23 earlier this year, we see a still-unreleased scene of Thor crashing into the Guardians’ ship, which explains the final shot in this trailer. So this shot likely takes place after that crash, with Thor solemnly overlooking chaos and destruction below — either of his ship or of Earth.

Bruce, now cleaned up and wearing one of his preferred blazers, is in Wakanda standing next the Hulkbuster glove and speaking to someone in a black lycra suit. It could be Black Panther or Black Widow, though either make sense with the Wakandan setting — it’s where the former Avengers led by Steve Rogers are in hiding after the events of Captain America: Civil War.

The reaction shot of a bleach-blonde Black Widow smiling at an unseen person implies that Bruce is speaking to her. Could this be the star-crossed almost-lovers’ reunion?

Tony knows Doctor Strange and Wong! Or at least, has become acquainted with them in his search for Bruce Banner. This takes place soon after Strange and Wong discover Bruce, as the hole in the staircase is still there, but enough time has passed for Bruce to put on some clothes. Meanwhile, Tony is wearing a somewhat sporty outfit so it’s clear that he’s been on a solo mission with his Iron Man suit, or he’s been out on a light jog.

And what’s that glowing light in his hand? It’s not part of Tony’s Iron Man suit, but a flip phone, as pointed out by one eagle-eyed /Film reader — the very same phone that Tony received in a package from Steve Rogers at the end of Captain America: Civil War, programmed with one number in case Tony ever needed to give Steve a call. It looks like Tony is in the midst of doing just that.

The four of them had heard commotion outside, and through the window we can see bystanders screaming and running away from…something. Tony tentatively approaches the door before gritting his teeth and going outside.