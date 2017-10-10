(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)

In this edition, watch a documentary short about Phil Tippett, the animator behind movies like Star Wars and Jurassic Park. Plus, see if Binging with Babish can accurately recreate McDonald’s Szechuan sauce recently made popular again by Rick and Morty. And finally see how a meeting goes for members in a group called Human Centipede Anonymous.

First up, you may not know Phil Tippett by name, but you’ve undoubtedly seen his work in movies like Star Wars and Jurassic Park. Now a new documentary short from Vice called My Life in Monsters goes behind the scenes of some of his most iconic creations, making the transition from practical to digital effects, and more.

Next up, for everyone who didn’t get the Szechuan sauce from McDonald’s that they were hoping to get last weekend, maybe it’s time to catch up with a certain episode of the pop culture cooking show Binging with Babish from last month. After being sent some of the real Szechuan sauce from McDonald’s, he attempted to recreate it himself, in addition to making some homemade chicken nuggets.

Finally, comedians Jon Daly, Rob Huebel, James Urbaniak, and Steve Agee in this Funny or Die sketch featuring a support group for people who have been involved in Human Centipede tragedies. You never stop to think how difficult these people have it once they have a person’s ass removed from their face. It’s a rough life.