In this edition, see Patton Oswalt, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza and more audition for the role of a young Albus Dumbledore in the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them sequel before Jude Law got the role. Find out what a crossover between Archer and Bob’s Burgers might look like in a different way than fans have seen before, and see how the cast of Baby Driver fares in movie trivia against their director Edgar Wright.

First up, see all the various interpretations of what a young Albus Dumbledore could be like in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2, which is currently in production in London. Conan O’Brien was able to get ahold of the secret audition tape from Warner Bros. Pictures for one of his Comic-Con themed shows last week, and it’s clear that this is going to be a side of Dumbledore that no one has seen before.

Just recently, another edition of The Morning Watch showed the agents of Kingsman: The Secret Service coming into the spy world of Archer. Now art director Simon Chong (via Uproxx) has taken the time to imagine what it would be like if the characters of Archer had a crossover with Bob’s Burgers in a way much different than their previous crossover. But rather than just having the same character design as they do in Archer, all the characters have been given makeovers created in the animation style of Bob’s Burgers. Honestly, this should be a legitimate episode.

Finally, around the time Baby Driver was getting released over a month ago, The AV Club sat down with writer/director Edgar Wright as well as cast members Ansel Elgort, Jon Hamm and Eiza Gonzalez for an interview that turned into a movie trivia contest between the quartet. How does the cast fare against the titan of movie trivia who is Edgar Wright? You’ll have to watch to find out.