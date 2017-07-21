(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)

In this edition, we have a meeting of the spies from the world of Kingsman: The Secret Service with the animated secret agents from the FX series Archer, a presentation of what the classic film The Graduate would be like if it utilized tracks from the Garden State soundtrack, and a trip through the multiverse with Rick and Morty.

First up, in honor of the Kingmans: The Golden Circle presence at San Diego Comic-Con, the folks at 20th Century Fox and FX decided to use their magical synergy to imagine what it would be like if Eggsy (Taron Egerton) and Harry Hart (Colin Firth) met up with Archer (H. Jon Benjamin). It’s every bit as awesome as you think it would be.

Next up, the folks at Talkhouse show us what it would be like if Mike Nichols’ classic The Graduate would be like if it used the Garden State soundtrack instead of a bunch of Simon & Garfunkel songs. To be fair, there’s still one Simon & Garfunkel song used, but it’s not from the Garden State soundtrack. Unfortunately, I don’t think the experiment ever gets better than seeing how well the opening of The Graduate lines up with the opening of Garden State, but it’s still a fun mash-up.

Finally, featuring a bunch of wild styles of animation, Rick and Morty head out on a quick adventure that takes them across the universe, giving us plenty of version of the animated duo that we haven’t seen before. It’s a decent way to hold fans over until new episodes from the third season begin later this month.