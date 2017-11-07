Sorry, fellow nerds: this is not going to go the way you think. Star Wars: The Last Jedi isn’t going to answer all your questions. At least according to Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy. Kennedy recently spoke a little about Rian Johnson‘s upcoming Star Wars sequel and revealed that while Johnson’s film will provide fans with answers to some pressing The Last Jedi questions, others will remain a mystery.

Star Wars fans have a lot of questions they wanted answered: Who are Rey’s parents? What has Luke been up to all this time? Just who is Snoke? When will Laura Dern‘s character get her own spin-off movie? What will become of Carrie Fisher‘s General Leia? Where is Sy Snootles? With Star Wars: The Last Jedi getting closer and closer to a release date, the answers to some of these questions might present themselves. But don’t expect all of your pressing questions to be resolved.

In an extended interview with The Star Wars Show, Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy spoke candidly about Rian Johnson’s approach to the material, and revealed that while the filmmaker did strive to provide fans with answers, some things will still remain elusive (transcription via Screen Rant):

“I think he’s done an exceptional job of taking these new characters and some of the legacy characters and moving us to this next place. He doesn’t answer all the questions, I will say that up front. But there are certain questions he does answer in a really wonderfully provocative way, and I think there’ll be some surprises that people aren’t expecting.”

Watch Kennedy’s interview here:

While Kennedy isn’t spilling the beans on any specific details, she is giving question-hungry fans some hope. And while this has yet to be confirmed in any way shape or form, it seems the most pressing question that will receive some sort of answer in The Last Jedi will revolve around Rey’s parentage. In a recent interview, The Last Jedi co-star Adam Driver revealed an interesting tidbit about Rey’s parents (click here to read it, though beware of possible spoilers!), while Rey herself, Daisy Ridley, has dropped several hints that the identities of Rey’s parents will come to light in the film.

But as Kennedy cautions, don’t go into the film expecting all your questions to be resolved. After all, there’s still another Star Wars sequel to come with Episode IX, and then there are potential sequels even after that. Then there are the ever-expanding Star Wars Anthology films. Really, the biggest Star Wars question at this point seems to be, “How many more Star Wars movies can they possibly make?”

Star Wars: The Last Jedi answers some, but not all, of your questions on December 15, 2017.