We’re less than two months away from the release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and for the most part, everyone involved with the production has remained tight-lipped about spoilers. But that rascal Adam Driver may have just let slip a big clue about Rey and her secretive parentage. Driver, you scamp! Stormtroppers from Disney are probably speeding toward your house right now to give you a stern talking to. Get the possible details on Rey’s parents below!

In the new Star Wars saga, there’s one still unanswered question that towers above the rest: when will Sy Snootles make an appearance? Oh, also, fans want to know who Rey’s parents are. In Star Wars: The Force Awakens, new series hero Rey (Daisy Ridley) has been stranded on Jakku for most of her life, waiting for her family to return. And just who are Rey’s family? We don’t know, and there’s a sense Rey doesn’t really know either.

This has, of course, lead to much fan speculation, with the fan consensus being that Rey is related to Luke (Mark Hamill) in some capacity – although that seems too obvious to be true. The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson has said in the past that his film will address Rey’s parents in some form, but co-star Adam Driver may have just dropped a pretty big hint. It goes without saying that this should be considered a potential SPOILER, so be warned!

Driver, who plays Darth Vader’s angsty grandson in the series, gave a recent interview to GQ wherein he discusses several things related to The Last Jedi. Among them was this bit of information about his character and also Rey:

“I remember the initial conversations about having things ‘skinned’, peeling away layers to evolve into other people, and the person Kylo’s pretending to be on the outside is not who he is. He’s a vulnerable kid who doesn’t know where to put his energy, but when he puts his mask on, suddenly, he’s playing a role. JJ had that idea initially and I think Rian took it to the next level…You have, also, the hidden identity of this princess who’s hiding who she really is so she can survive and Kylo Ren and her hiding behind these artifices.”

Using the phrase “princess” to describe Rey is very specific. Is there a chance Driver misspoke? Sure, but it seems like the actor may have just revealed a big Star Wars secret. Of course, the question remains: if Rey is a princess, who are her royal parents? The logical conclusion many will draw is that Rey is the daughter of former princess turned general Leia (Carrie Fisher), which would make her Kylo Ren’s sister. But again, this seems a little too obvious. And Leia gave no indication of this in the scenes she shared with Rey in The Force Awakens. Feel free to speculate wildly about what this means! We’ll likely have more answers when Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters December 15, 2017.