Star Wars: The Force Awakens introduced a new cast of characters to a galaxy far, far away and we instantly fell in love with the whole lot of ’em. The determined Rey. The conflicted Finn. The “Fonzie in Space” Poe Dameron. The tormented Kylo Ren. And now, Star Wars: The Last Jedi is tossing another new hero into the mix and it sounds like she’ll shake up one of the regulars in a pretty big way.

Kelly Marie Tran plays Rose Tico in Rian Johnson‘s upcoming sequel and she’ll spend the bulk of the film learning that Finn isn’t the hero everyone thinks he is…and possibly helping him to actually become what everyone thinks he is.

New details about the Finn and Rose relationship were revealed as part of Entertainment Weekly’s current Star Wars news blitz. While Luke Skywalker and Rey may be the more inherently dramatic pairing, it sounds like the former Stormtrooper and this lowly Resistance mechanic may be the heart of The Last Jedi. When they first meet, Rose sees Finn as a heroic figure, a genuine hero of the Resistance. Boyega explains:

Everyone in the space, throughout the galaxy, would have heard about the young Jedi who discovered her powers and defeated Kylo Ren and the young former Stormtrooper who helped save the day. He’s a hero to people like Rose, who fight for the Resistance because their homes have been destroyed by the First Order.

And Rose, whose sister Paige (Veronica Ngo) is a brave Resistance gunner, sees him as a figure worthy of admiration. After all, she’s not a hero. She’s a nobody. She cleans up after the “actual” heroes. Tran laid it all out:

Poe Dameron is super cool. Finn’s super cool. Even though [Rose] is good at what she does, she’s not known. She’s not cool. She’s this nobody, this background player, which is what makes her interesting. She’s not the best. She’s not royalty. She’s someone who is just like everyone else.

So while Finn, gravely wounded in his battle with Kylo Ren, desperately looks for a way to leave the Resistance behind and hightail it to a safe place, he finds himself being forced to live up to the tales being told about him. Just when he thinks he’s out, the former FN-2187 gets pulled right back in.

As we’ve previously heard, these two unlikely allies get sent on a mission to the planet of Cantonica, home to the casino city of Canto Bight. So while Rey is off getting her Jedi on, these two will be getting their hands dirty for the Resistance…appropriate for two characters who feel a bit more normal, a bit more “blue collar” than the noble generals and space wizards who surround them.

It remains to be seen how these characters gel on screen and whether Boyega and Tran will showcase the sparkling chemistry that made Finn and Rey such a joy to watch two years ago. But as someone who enjoyed the “everyman” perspective of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, I’m eager to watch two very human, very flawed characters navigate an epic space opera.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi opens on December 15, 2017.