Fans waiting to get a new glimpse at Star Wars: The Last Jedi had their appetite curbed by the behind the scenes sizzle reel that debuted at The D23 Expo back in July. Now we’re just waiting for a new trailer to arrive, with no indication of when exactly that might happen. In the meantime, some new photos and details have been revealed to give us more insight into the next installment of the new Star Wars trilogy.

A whole batch of new Star Wars The Last Jedi photos reveal more of Daisy Ridley as Rey, Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker, John Boyega as Finn, Kelly Marie Tran as Rose Tico, along with new creatues and locations, as well as new details about what to expect when the film arrives in December.

Rey Has This Hero Thing Down, Luke Skywalker Looks Menacing

On the cover of Entertainment Weekly‘s fall movie preview issue this week, Rey and Luke appear on two different covers, each with a much different vibe. While Daisy Ridley clearly looks like the hero the galaxy needs right now, Luke Skywalker looks rather menacing. Not only is he wearing a dark cloak, but that glow in his eyes feels sinister as well. But there’s a reason for that, and you can find out more about where we find Luke Skywalker in this story right here.

Luke Skywalker Doesn’t Give Rey a Warm Welcome

Though Rey may have been welcomed into the Resistance with open arms, she doesn’t get quite as kind of a reception when she meets Luke Skywalker on the planet Ahch-To. While even the gruff Han Solo took a liking to Rey, Entertainment Weekly says this isn’t the Luke Skywalker we knew years ago. Luke Skywalker is now a broken man, and he does not give Rey a warm welcome. In fact, she’s given some kind of warning and an explanation. The details of that warning and explanation aren’t revealed, but that’s meant to be that and Rey is supposed to go on her way.

Daisy Ridley talks about how Rey is inherently hopeful, and Luke Skywalker kind of shatters that hope for her initially. Ridley says, "She's so hopeful to everything. And obviously there's a hint of, 'What the hell?" Calling back to her quick bond with Han Solo, she adds, "Oh my God, this other man that I lost within a couple days was somewhat of a father figure. Now he's gone, and instead I'm with this grumpy guy on an island who doesn't want me here.'"

Canto Bight, The Casino City

We’ve heard about Canto Bight before, a casino city where the richest people in the universe go to spend money and forget that there’s a war brewing across the galaxy. Lucasfilm’s Pablo Hidalgo previously explained:

“What we’re going to see in The Last Jedi are some people who have managed to carve out a life for themselves where they can live apart from the galactic struggle. They found a way to live above it or beyond it. There’s a class of wealthy that have helped build all sorts of loopholes in society that will always ensure that they’ll survive or even thrive no matter what else is happening out there.”

This is the first official shot we’ve seen of the exteriors of this casino city, and now we know that it’s located on the planet of Cantonica. If you look on the platforms, there are some smalls ships sitting there. Entertainment Weekly says they will have more on Canto Bight and those ships soon, but we’re pretty sure those are the police cruisers that leaked in toy form in the last few days. Surely they will be called upon when the action begins inside one of the casinos, and guess who’s there in the middle of all of it?

As we saw in the behind the scenes sizzle reel, some serious shit goes down at Canto Bight, and that’s likely because Finn and Rose are on some kind of mission there. We don’t know exactly what they’re doing, but since another shot from the sizzle reel features what looked like General Hux arriving at a Canto Bight casino, we’re betting he has something to do with it. The above image appears to have them on a Resistance ship where they will likely be receiving their orders.

Furthermore, the relationship that Rose and Finn have is an interesting one, because she looks up at Finn as a hero for deciding to turn against the First Order and help the Resistance, leaving a lot for him to live up to.

Finn Doesn’t Need a Pilot Anymore

After we met Finn (John Boyega) in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, he broke Poe Dameron from being held prisoner on a First Order Star Destroyer. While he pretended to be noble by saying it was “the right thing to do,” Poe Dameron knew that he was being rescued because the traitorous Stormtrooper needed a pilot to get him off the ship.

It looks like Finn doesn’t need anyone to fly for him anymore as we see him in one of the ships that we see tearing across the surface of the new planet Crait in the Star Wars: The Last Jedi. You can see the dust of the red soil being blown into the air outside of the cockpit. Exactly what is happening on Crait or why the Resistance is there is unknown at this time though.

The Porgs and The Caretakers of Ahch-To

We’ve seen the Porgs before, as revealed in the sizzle reel from D23, but here they are officially pictured in the movie. It looks like Chewbacca strikes up a bond with one of them since it’s sitting in the Millennium Falcon cockpit alongside the Wookiee. But those aren’t the only new creatures on the planet to which Luke Skywalker has isolated himself.

There are also creatures known as The Caretakers. They’re all female, and they’re a sort of anthropomorphic fish and bird hybrid that speak through a “a blubbery sort of Scottish fish talk.” Apparently they’ve been on the planet for thousands of years, and they tolerate Luke’s presence there, but they don’t like it much.



Supreme Leader Snoke Has Some Sleek Guards

Taking a cue from the Imperial Royal Guards who protected Emperor Palpatine in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, it appears Supreme Leader Snoke has his own guards to keep him safe. They're called Praetorian guards, and they clearly have a design that makes them look more like red samurai Stormtroopers.