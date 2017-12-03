With Star Wars: The Last Jedi less than two weeks from hitting theaters, director Rian Johnson and the cast of the anticipated sequel are making the publicity rounds all over the world. Just before the weekend, they stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live, and while they didn’t bring any new footage with them, there was one little detail revealed about the movie probably only the most hungry fans will want to hear.

Director Rian Johnson was struggling to think of something he could reveal when Jimmy Kimmel asked him to give away a little nugget from Star Wars: The Last Jedi that we didn’t know about yet. Then he gave him the softball question of revealing what the first word spoken in Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be. Find out what it is below.

If you don’t have a minute to spare to watch the whole video, Rian Johnson gives away the first word starting at 38 seconds into the video. But for those of you who maybe can’t play the video for whatever reason, we’ll just tell you. Rian Johnson says “we’re” is the first in the Star Wars: The Last Jedi opening line.

So what does this tell us about the opening scene of Star Wars: The Last Jedi? The easy answer is not much. But at the same time, this might just confirm that the first scene of the movie will not immediately take us back to Ahch-To where Rey was last seen attempting to give Luke Skywalker back his old lightsaber.

If “we’re” is the first word said in the movie, I can’t imagine either Rey or Luke beginning their interaction with a sentence that starts with the word “we’re.” Rey could maybe say, “We’re going to need your help,” or Luke could immediately refuse to be part of whatever Rey has come to retrieve him for by saying, “We’re not doing this,” or something like that. But either of them starting the first sentence they say to each other with “we’re” just feels a bit awkward.

More than likely, this first word is said by somebody in the Resistance. And it’s probably part of the opening assault that the First Order will make against them on the planet D’Qar, where the Resistance base is located. We know that one of the early sequences of the movie is a space battle about that planet thanks to a book that ties into The Last Jedi, and since all Star Wars movies immediately go from the scrolling text in space to some kind of scene that is taking place in space, this is most likely where the movie will begin.

For those curious, here are the first lines of every live-action Star Wars movie so far: