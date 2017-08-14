So far, we’ve only seen one teaser trailer and a behind-the-scenes sizzle reel for Star Wars: The Last Jedi. That’s left fans hungry for more details from the next installment of the new Star Wars trilogy, and they’re about to get them in a few weeks.

Just around the corner on September 1 is Force Friday II, the special day when toys, clothing, books and more from Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits shelves, revealing some new details about the movie. Of course, as we saw with the first Force Friday for Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Luasfilm knows how to play things close to their chest by only releasing merchandise that doesn’t contain spoilers for the movie. But there are still details to be gleaned from some of the upcoming merchandise, and some of those details have been spied thanks to a recently uncovered book.

However, beware of spoilers if you don’t want to know anything about The Last Jedi.

Returning to Luke & Rey on Ahch-To

Details on the Star Wars The Last Jedi opening scenes have been further affirmed by a couple pages from an upcoming Star Wars Look & Find book of all places. First up, we already knew that The Last Jedi begins immediately after The Force Awakens. That includes a scene showing us what happens after Rey arrives on Ahch-To with Luke Skywalker’s lightsaber in-hand, and that’s one of the scenes depicted in the Look & Find book. The text on the page says this:

“Starkiller Base is vanquished, but Kylo Ren has escaped. Thanks to Rey and her friends, BB-8 brought Luke Skywalker’s coordinates back to the Resistance. On their behalf, Rey travels to the planet Ahch-To, hoping to enlist Luke’s help. While Rey persuades the last Jedi to join the Resistance, look for these rocky features…”

That’s nothing we couldn’t have determined ourselves based on what we’ve heard about how Luke and Rey’s relationship will be explored in The Last Jedi, but there is one detail to be observed in this book that we hadn’t seen before. In the image above, you can see all these inhabitants of the planet Ahch-To:

The creature in the middle is one that we’ve heard about before, but have only seen by way of artist rendered images based on the description of the creature from those who have seen it. This illustration doesn’t give us much more detail, but since you can see them lounging on the shore below Chewbacca and the Millennium Falcon (almost hidden among the rocks), they’re likely just one more part of the planet that adds detail to the setting, not unlike the various other creatures we see in all the Star Wars movies.

What’s the Resistance Doing?

We’re not sure if we rejoin Luke and Rey on Ahch-To as the first scene in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, but there is one other sequence that will be important in kicking off the story, and that’s a space battle over the planet D’Qar. That’s where the Resistance base is located, and as we saw in The Force Awakens, the First Order was prepared to destroy D’Qar with Starkiller Base. Thankfully, the super weapon was destroyed and the Resistance lived to fight another day.

However, since the First Order knows where the base is and The Last Jedi picks up where The Force Awakens left off, there are First Order ships starting an assault on D’Qar as the Resistance is evacuating the planet. That’s where this second part of the Look & Find book comes from. The text on the pages says this:

“Meanwhile, Poe is busy doing some persuading of his own. He and BB-8 are making runs through the First Order’s latest assault fleet to clear the way for the Resistance bomber squadron, headed by ace pilot Paige. BB-8 will keep the coordinates straight. You look out for these First Order ships…”

So it appears the other scene opening The Last Jedi will be the Resistance evacuating D’Qar, likely heading to another base, which feels reminiscent of the evacuation of Hoth when the Empire finds the hidden Rebel base on the snow planet in The Empire Strikes Back. But there wasn’t much of a space battle during that attack.

My prediction is that after it seems the Resistance fleet has fended off the First Order, there’s an infiltration by Captain Phasma and some Stormtroopers who do some damage inside the ships, blowing up Poe Dameron’s X-Wing, as we saw in the trailer.

Where will that leave the Resistance? Likely in a fragile state, perhaps without a stronghold for this movie. But for what happens next, we’ll just have to be patient and hope the next trailer for The Last Jedi provides some insight.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi arrives on December 15, 2017.