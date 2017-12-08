Fans of Star Wars Battlefront II were up in arms when they realized it would take 40 hours of game play (and a heck of a lot of in-game credits) to be able to unlock the ability to play as Darth Vader, and EA ultimately relented to the overwhelming pressure and made that character (and others) far more easily accessible to all.

Now a slick new trailer for the game shows off highlights of its upcoming first “season” of free downloadable content, which incorporates characters like Finn and Captain Phasma and locations like Crait from Rian Johnson‘s upcoming sequel Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Take a look.



Star Wars Battlefront 2 The Last Jedi trailer

In addition to the two main characters and the Crait Galactic Assault map, the new DLC also offers a Starfighter Assault map (D’Qar), a new vehicle (Tallie’s A-Wing), and new weekly and daily challenges in the multiplayer realm. On the single player side of things, there’s a new mission called “Resurrection,” in which players once again take control of Iden Versio – this time “during the days of the First Order’s rise to power.”

But as Inverse points out, this trailer also serves another purpose: it essentially debunks a popular theory that Iden Versio and Del Meeko are Rey’s parents. We know that those two characters had a romance that began on Jakku, the same planet where we first met Rey in The Force Awakens, but as this trailer reveals, a girl about Rey’s age watches a hologram of General Leia; this girl is almost certainly their daughter, not Rey. (This new character is wearing the same jacket that Del Meeko wore earlier in the timeline, and Iden Versio’s droid is the one projecting Leia’s hologram.) Which, if you think about it, makes sense – Lucasfilm was never going to allow the reveal of Rey’s parents to come in a video game.

We’re still waiting to see how EA decides to handle microtransactions in the game after the company initially pulled them from the game following outcry about unfair advantages in their randomized loot boxes. In the meantime, though, Star Wars Battlefront II‘s first completely free batch of DLC content will be available on December 13, 2017.