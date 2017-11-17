Back in the Ye Olde Tymes of Star Wars, fans could pick and choose how deep they wanted to go. Stop at the movies? That’s okay. Indulge in the novels and comics and video games? Go for it! That’s getting trickier these days now that Lucasfilm is maintaining a more unified canon, layering background information across television and publishing about characters and worlds and events seen on the big screen.

And don’t forget about electronic gaming. We knew that the single player version of Star Wars Battlefront II would tell a canonical story set in the immediate aftermath of Return of the Jedi, but does it also answer the biggest question hanging over the new movies? Does it reveal Rey’s parents?

Naturally, big spoilers for the video game begin right here, so if you plan to play it, click away.

Yahoo Movies has the details and they certainly seem to suggest that something is up. Here’s the short version.

In Star Wars Battlefront II, players take control of an Imperial commando named Iden Versio, the leader of a team called Inferno Squad tasked with doing all kinds of dirty work in the name of the Emperor following his death at the hands of Darth Vader. However, as you may have predicted, Iden and her squad mate/lover Del Meeko defect to the Rebellion. Hooray for the good guys! But they have a reason beyond basic goodness: they have a daughter. And their romance began on Jakku, the desert planet Rey was living on (and where she was waiting for her long lost family) during the events of Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

But wait! There’s more! It seems that the game also features Del Meeko meeting up with Kylo Ren after the events of the main storyline and that the former Imperial officer supplies the fallen Ben Solo with the key to finding Lor San Tekka (Max von Sydow), who was killed in the opening scenes of The Force Awakens after passing Luke Skywalker’s location on to Poe Dameron and BB-8.

While some of the puzzle pieces do line up, I think the evidence is stacked against Rey being the offspring of these two Imperial defectors. It feels just plain unlikely that Lucasfilm would allow the answer to one of the saga’s biggest mysteries to be to unveiled in a video game like this. Sure, the Star Wars novels, comics, and games do feature canon information and do fill in information around the margins, but they tend to deepen mysteries or provide background, not provide the biggest and most pressing revelations. If this theory turns out to be true, it’s all rather anticlimactic, which is the last thing you want in a Star Wars story. Honestly, it’s far more likely that their daughter is being set up as the heroine of a future Battlefront game.

Star Wars Battlefront II is on shelves now. And if you’ve been following the recent scandal surrounding the number of microtransactions built into the game, know that EA has officially announced that they have been turned off. For now.