It’s a foregone conclusion that a Marvel Studios movie is going to have some kind of scene that happens during or after the credits. Sometimes it’s even both, as in the case of Guardians of the Galaxy, and this summer’s sequel to the cosmic Marvel movie even upped the ante by having a record five scenes scattered throughout the credits. Now it appears Marvel’s summer collaboration with Sony Pictures will follow suit.

At Sydney’s Supanova Comic-Con, director Jon Watts appeared via Skype and said there would be at least one Spider-Man: Homecoming credits scene “worth sticking around for,” but it seems like there may be more than one for audiences to see. Find out more below.

News of the Spider-Man Homecoming credits scene comes from a Twitter user (via ComicBook.com) at Supanova:

Jon Watts confirms that Homecoming has after credit scenes that are definately "worth sticking around for" (Obviously). #Supanova. — Tyler James (@Tyler_Cull3n) June 18, 2017

Note that the post in question says “credit scenes, ” but unfortunately we don’t have an exact quote from Jon Watts or video of his appearance to confirm whether or not he teased multiple scenes. That’s why we’re being cautious about teasing the possibility of multiple Spider-Man: Homecoming credits scenes but not ruling it out entirely.

Considering the recent comment from producer Amy Pascal teased the possibility of having Tom Holland appear as Spider-Man in the upcoming spin-offs that will feature Tom Hardy as Venom or the female comic duo Black Cat and Silver Sable, there’s a chance that one of the credits scenes could tease the expansion of the Spider-Man universe. Another could tease the next installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, or maybe just what’s in store for Spider-Man: Homecoming 2.

There are plenty of possibilities for credits scenes, so having multiple wouldn’t be a surprise. Perhaps the best approach might be what Doctor Strange did by having the first mid-credits scene tease the next installment of the MCU while the end credits scene sets up a sequel. Then again, since this is technically a Sony Pictures movie that is being done in collaboration with Marvel Studios, they may not be so keen on promoting a film that they’re not involved with. So even if there are multiple credits scenes, they may all be Spider-Man centric, and some of them could easily just be fun extra gags like most of the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 credits scenes.

Either way, just be sure to sit in your seats until the end of the credits. Even if there aren’t multiple scenes, it’s important to acknowledge the thousands of people who make this big screen escapes possible.

We’ll find out when Spider-Man: Homecoming arrives on July 7.