Following the unprecedented collaboration between Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios to share Spider-Man, allowing the webslinger to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe with The Avengers, fans were surprised that there were spin-offs being developed featuring ancillary characters like Venom and a team-up movie featuring Silver Sable and Black Cat, especially when Kevin Feige confirmed they wouldn’t be tied to the MCU.

The development of these Spider-Man spin-offs seem counter-intuitive considering how successful Spider-Man: Homecoming looks to be this summer, currently tracking between $90 million and $108 million for an opening weekend. However, according to producer Amy Pascal, just because these movies featuring Spider-Man characters aren’t connected to the MCU doesn’t mean Tom Holland can’t pop up in them as the friendly neighborhood wallcrawler.

Here’s the interview where Amy Pascal’s discussion about the Spider-Man universe came from:

[BREAKING NEWS] Amy Pascal confirm Black Cat and Vanom movie will pass in the same universe of "Spider-Man: Homecoming pic.twitter.com/qfAKOulqwE — Tom Holland Updates (@tomhupdates) June 18, 2017

For those who can’t watch the video for some reason, here’s what the producer had to say:

“Both movies will all take place in the world that we’re now creating for Peter Parker. I mean, they’ll be adjuncts to it, there may be different locations, but it will still all be in the same world and they will be connected to each other.”

Following that perplexing description of Sony’s Spider-Man spin-off Marvel universe, Pascal was asked whether we might see Spider-Man appear in those movies, to which she said, “There’s a chance. There’s always a chance.” Considering Kevin Feige also smiled during this part of the interview, it seems like Sony and Marvel are working together to allow Spider-Man to roam freely between the MCU and whatever this side universe that Sony is creating. But before that moment, he looks a little on edge, perhaps not entirely sure what Amy Pascal is talking about.

If what Amy Pascal is saying is true, this has the potential to be thoroughly confusing for general audiences who don’t keep up with in-depth details of comic book movie rights and which superheroes can cross over into each other’s movies. How can Tom Holland appear as Spider-Man in both the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the Venom and Black Cat/Silver Sable spin-off without the latter two movies existing in the MCU? I suppose it’s possible that the universe in which the Spider-Man spin-offs exist could simply be separate from the MCU, but again, that’s going to be confusing if Tom Holland appears in both.

The more effective way to do this would be to have a different iteration of Spider-Man appear in those movies instead. Bringing Miles Morales into the fray as a live-action Spider-Man (instead of just an animated one) would be an interesting way to establish this as a sort of alternate universe, much in the same way Marvel Comics has different universes with different versions of Spider-Man.

Alternately, Sony may be looking to build a completely different kind of Spider-Man universe with rumors of some kind of all-female team being put together that would feature Silver Sable, Black Cat, Spider-Man Woman, Stunner, Jackpot and Dusk. Personally, I think an even better option would be to create a Spider-Gwen universe to play in instead.

Anyway, details on the Spider-Man spin-off Marvel universe will likely become more clear once Venom heads into production, but for now, we’ll just have to see how this all plays out.