Even though Solo: A Star Wars Story is only five months away from release, we’ve yet to see a teaser trailer or even an official still from the movie. However, last week a piece of official-looking promotional art surfaced online, even though it wasn’t created by either Disney or Lucasfilm. But today, we found out where that art came from, and we have even more interesting details.

The golden artwork in question for Solo: A Star Wars Story is merchandise artwork, and one of the images is specifically being used by LEGO. A handful of leaked images from LEGO sets tied to the movie have been released online, and the box art featured one of the layouts that appeared online before the end of 2017. The LEGO sets in question also reveal a little bit more about what we can expect from the Star Wars origin story as well. Find out what we learned from the Solo: A Star Wars Story LEGO sets below.

We’re not going to post these images since they are obviously not supposed to be online and we’re not fond of getting cease and desist letters (though you can find them elsewhere online). But here are the names of the LEGO sets in question (via StarWarsNewsNet):

75207 Imperial Patrol Battle Pack

75209 Han Solo Landspeeder

75210 Landspeeder

75211 Imperial TIE Fighter

75212 Kessel Run Millennium Falcon

Let’s just get the big revelation out of the way first, and that’s the fact that we’re getting a new version of the Millennium Falcon. Furthermore, this version is being called the Kessel Run Millennium Falcon, and it looks just as the Falcon did in that promotional artwork that was posted over a week ago. Gone is the gap between the front of the Falcon, which one fan already pointed out might go against the canon established in The Force Awakens Incredible Cross Sections book:

Sure, but that would contradict canon, no? "[…]The Falcon's side-mounted cockpit and front-facing mandibles recall her origins as an intermodal tug pushing containers in orbital freight yards[…]" -this quote is from the TFA Incredible Cross Sections Book published by Del Rey. pic.twitter.com/tqOVTlq35G — Thor von Blitz (@Thor_von_Blitz) December 27, 2017

However, it has also been pointed out that the image in question never made it into the final book, so it’s not actually established as canon. Therefore, seeing the Falcon without the pronged front doesn’t violate anything already established in the Star Wars universe. Even if it did, it would stand to reason that this could easily just be a modification that might help Han Solo make the Kessel Run in less than 12 parsecs, and it could only be a temporary addition.

Other interesting tidbits include a new Imperial soldier called a Range Trooper, as well as what might be a pair of bounty hunters who come with that Landspeeder set. It seems they might be in pursuit of Han Solo since the smuggler has a Landspeeder of his own as a separate LEGO set. Could these bounty hunters be working for Jabba the Hutt or has Solo not yet disappointed the gangster?

Unfortunately, there aren’t as many specific details as we would like because the quality of the images is too low to be able to see the names of all the LEGO minifigure characters on the front of the boxes. Hopefully some high-resolution images surface online soon so we can start using character names for this movie.

Stay tuned for more Solo: A Star Wars Story updates leading up to the film’s release on May 25, 2018.