We’re just under three weeks away from returning to Westworld with the second season of HBO’s hit sci-fi series getting closer everyday. The last trailer gave us a lot to sift through (check out our trailer breakdown), and we can’t wait to see what lies behind “the door” that will be the driving force of this whole season.

Now we have some new information in what will be an exciting new part of Westworld, and that’s venturing into one of the other theme parks that was teased at the end of the first season: Shogun World. We know this other park has a setting inspired by feudal Japan featuring shoguns and samurai, but now we know even more about the location.

Over at the Delos Destinations viral website, the second of the six total parks has officially been added to the line-up, and with it comes this official description of Shogun World:

For those for whom Westworld is not enough, the true connoisseur of gore can indulge their fantasies with the slash of a katana. Modeled after Japan’s Edo period, Shogun World offers a chance for guests to embrace their inner warrior, in a landscape of highest beauty and darkest horror. Let your true self take shape in the land where self-discovery is an art form.

This is our first confirmation of exactly what time period Shogun World is modeled after, but that’s all the new information offered here. Otherwise the description teases a park that allows people to partake in the same indulgences as Westworld, simply in a different cultural setting. But will that be the only difference between the two parks?

Will Shogun World Operate Differently Than Westworld?

The Edo period lasted from 1603 to 1868, a time when Japanese society was under the rule of the Tokugawa shogunate and the country’s 300 regional feudal lords known as daimy?. While the description of Shogun World does sound a lot like the way Westworld operates, the societal structure that was in place during the Edo period indicates that maybe it’s not quite as wild as the gunslinging wild west.

First of all, the deaths are a little more dignified at the end of a katana lade, but besides that, the Edo period in Japan features social structure, in which everyone knew their place and level of prestige. Perhaps the experience in Shogun World is a little more reserved and refined. After all, among the shogun and samurai, there is a certain code of honor when it comes to the life of a warrior. Perhaps this will be a key element in how the hosts of Shogun World differ from those in Westworld.

Hopefully we’ll learn more when Westworld returns on April 22, 2018.