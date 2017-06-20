Can you believe that what started out as a random tweet has now become one of Netflix’s upcoming original films? The now-famous tweet of Rihanna and Lupita Nyong’o fabulously attending a Paris Fashion Week show will now be realized as a project directed by Ava DuVernay with a script by Issa Rae. With so much star power behind this idea, does this mean that Twitter has now officially become the next generator of blockbuster films?

2017: Where Tweets Become Reality

So, how did all of this happen? Let’s rewind back to April 18, 2017, when Twitter user @artthekid wrote the tweet retweeted around the world:

Rihanna looks like she scams rich white men and lupita is the computer smart best friend that helps plan the scans https://t.co/PhWs1xd3nj — kateria ???? (@artthekid) April 18, 2017

The picture @artthekid tweeted was of Rihanna and Nyong’o at the 2014 Miu Miu fashion show. Since the tweet’s publishing, it’s now received over 99,000 retweets and over 212,000 likes. But even more importantly, the tweet’s viral nature attracted the attention of Rihanna and Nyong’o themselves.

Eventually, DuVernay and Rae chimed in.

Lights set. Camera's up. Ready to call action for these #queens. ???? pic.twitter.com/NVgqpFeTnu — Ava DuVernay (@ava) April 24, 2017

IN May, Entertainment Weekly revealed that after a “dramatic negotiation session” at the Cannes Film Festival, Netflix bought the film. This project was also in high demand. “According to sources, Netflix landed the project in a very aggressive bid, beating out multiple suitors,” wrote Entertainment Weekly. The film will start production in 2018 as the next project on DuVernay’s to-do list.

With this project becoming the first Twitter-generated project to go mainstream, we’re now in a new age, both as fans who now have more power than ever to shape the content we consume and as creatives who can now utilize Twitter not just as a networking service, but as a possible ticket to Hollywood. This opportunity also opens up an even bigger avenue for the creation of media that actually represents — and actively engages — its audience.

The Power of the Moviegoing Audience

Audiences have always found ways to make their demands known to Hollywood. But whereas fans used letter-writing campaigns in the past, people are now leveraging the unprecedented access social media provides to the movie-making gatekeepers to showcase the types of films they want to see.

In some ways, Black Panther is a film who was fast-tracked thanks to fandom outrage and online demand. In my opinion, I think Marvel would still be dragging their heels on Black Panther, especially after Marvel Studios co-president Louis D’Esposito said in 2012 that it would be difficult to create a believable Wakanda, despite the fact that Marvel Studios felt it easy enough to create a believable Asgard. As Tambay A. Obenson wrote for Indiewire, “So let me get this straight — it’s apparently not-so difficult to create fictional worlds in Thor, or the [then] upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy (with its bizarre team of interstellar heroes), but Wakanda will be more of a challenge?”

Fans had been nagging Marvel for years to bring Black Panther to the big screen, and these comments stoked the fires of anger at Marvel for not seeing the value in a Black Panther movie.

It was also during this time that Twitter was beginning to find its footing as a powerhouse for fandom discussion and promotion, with several Black Panther-related Twitter accounts being created, including We Are Wakanda (@WeAreWakanda) a site and Twitter account created in 2014 specifically about Black Panther, comics, entertainment, art, and Afrofuturism. The ground was being made fertile for an engaged fanbase would support — and propel — a Black Panther film.

When a release date was finally announced for Black Panther would have a release date, the film received a huge push from Twitter in the form of the hashtag #BlackPantherSoLit. The hashtag, created by Twitter user @ChadwicksChill, launched a nationwide, if not worldwide, celebration of Marvel’s first black superhero film. Fast forward to today, a time after the first teaser trailer of Black Panther has been released. The trailer was viewed 89 million times in its first 24 hours, all thanks to it going viral on social media and boosted by a vibrant black nerdy (or “blerd”) online community.

Not only are fans able to boost projects, but they’re also able to show their outward displeasure en masse, gaining actual responses from showrunners, networks, and even the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences itself.

Recently, we’ve seen Netflix try to deal with the hashtags #BringBackSense8 and #RenewSense8, which showcased the overwhelming negative response to its decision to cancel Sense8, by issuing a second response to the show’s fans.

“To our Sense8 family,” the letter starts, “We’ve seen the petitions. We’ve read the messages. We know you want to #RenewSense8, and we wish we could #BringBackSense8 for you. The reason we’ve taken so long to get back to you is because we’ve thought long and hard here at Netflix to try to make it work but unfortunately we can’t.”

Similar hashtag campaigns were used earlier this year in regards to Ghost in the Shell, in which fans voiced displeasure at Scarlett Johansson playing The Major — the film tanked under bad press and bad reviews — and with Marvel’s Iron Fist, in which many fans wanted Marvel to cast an Asian actor in the lead role. They didn’t, and some of the show’s negative response can be attributed to the ensuing outcry.

Twitter’s power has also led to significant changes with the Academy Awards. April Reign’s #OscarsSoWhite hashtag became the battlecry for many movie lovers who were tired of movies featuring diverse casts being overlooked, a feeling which came to a head due to the Academy’s mystifying decision to pass over Oscar-worthy films like Beast of No Nation and Straight Outta Compton for major nominations the 2016 Oscars.