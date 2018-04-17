

Some super new Incredibles 2 images are here, showcasing a behind-the-scenes look at Pixar’s highly anticipated sequel. Below you’ll see some progressions from sketch to final rendering, storyboards, and concept art.

Are you excited for Incredibles 2 yet? Fans have been waiting for the Pixar sequel for 14 years, and now, the wait is about to pay off. We’re getting closer and closer to the Incredibles 2 release date, and, surprisingly, we still don’t know a whole lot about the film. Pixar is keeping things under wraps, which will ultimately make for a more rewarding experience.

/Film’s Ethan Anderton visited Pixar and witnessed some footage from the film, and came away with positive things to say:

Judging by the footage shown to us at Pixar Animation, this is exactly the kind of sequel fans have wanted to see for years. This doesn’t feel like a cash grab sequel, especially since it’s been 14 years since the first film came out anyway. Instead, it feels like the natural continuation of a story that always felt like there was more to be told, even beyond the obvious cliffhanger from the first movie. Pixar has improved upon their remarkable first film in every way, including the evolution of the all-important family dynamic at the center of this stylish adventure.

If you still need more Incredibles 2 content, though, you’re in luck. New behind-the-scenes images from the film are available for your perusal below.

Incredibles 2 Progression

Above you can see an image progression from concept art to reality. That’s the magic of movies, folks. Even Pixar’s incredibly detailed computerized imagery has to start out in a rough format before it becomes a masterpiece.

Incredibles 2 Storyboards

These Incredibles 2 storyboards offer even more behind-the-scenes looks at the film, some rougher than others. They also include many facial expressions from new character Winston Deavor, voiced by Bob Odenkirk.

Incredibles 2 Concept Art

Finally, here’s some Incredibles 2 concept art. We get to see multiple looks for Edna Mode, and we also have a glimpse at the “Wannabee Supers” from the film. /Film’s Ethan Anderton learned more about these characters during his recent Pixar visit, and wrote:

There have been superheroes in existence for years in the world of The Incredibles. However, since they were declared illegal over 15 years ago, they’ve all gone into hiding. Plus, a good number of them were also killed by Syndrome while he was perfecting his Omnidroid creation in the original film. That leaves some space for new heroes to step up in their place. The wannabe supers aren’t just everyday citizens who are pretending to be superheroes like Syndrome did before. Instead, these are people with superpowers who aren’t exactly at superhero status yet. But they’re teaming up with Winston and Evelyn Deavor as part of their plan to paint superheroes in favorable light again.

Incredibles 2 opens on June 15, 2018.