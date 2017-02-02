In just a couple months, Power Rangers gets an all-new adaptation, marking the first time the property has hit movie theaters without bringing one of the TV series iterations to the big screen. This is essentially a big screen reboot of the Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers taking a whole new approach to the story of five teens tasked with protecting the world from evil.

The most recent trailer for Power Rangers finally showed the heroes all suited up for action, not to mention calling upon their Zords to take on a massive version of Goldar. Now a new poster features an even better look at the Zords driven by our heroes, as well as the Power Rangers themselves.

But perhaps even more interesting is that a Power Rangers script written by Chronicle scribe Max Landis (whose influence still feels present on what we’ll see next month) has made its way online. Find out where you can read the Max Landis Power Rangers script and see the new poster after the jump.

First up, here’s the new Power Rangers poster from Lionsgate:

This is the best image we’ve seen of the Zords that don’t come from toys. It’s hard to distinctly make out the Triceratops from the Mastodon in the background, but based on the presence of the tyrannosaurs rex, sabre-toothed tiger and pterodactyl, all the Zords still appear to be based on the same animals from the original version of the series. Logically though, the Power Rangers probably wouldn’t be charging into battle alongside their Zords since they’re usually inside piloting them. But whatever.

For those of you who are here out of curiosity for Max Landis’ Power Rangers script, you can get your hands on it right here:

holy shit someone posted my power rangers script to reddithttps://t.co/YPHRoxGVKg — Max Landis (@Uptomyknees) February 2, 2017

I haven’t taken the time to read through it entirely yet, and we can’t judge it against the new movie yet, but it’s pretty much exactly what you would expect. But from the beginning, the tone feels in the same vein as Chronicle, which is the same vibe we get from the trailers for the new Power Rangers movie so far. The action is definitely on a larger scale, and the opening pages have an appearance from bullies Bulk and Skull, so Landis probably included plenty of other references for fans too.

Power Rangers arrives on March 24, and after that we’ll be able to decide whether it might have been better to see Max Landis’ version of the heroes instead of what John Gatins wrote for director Dean Israelite.