The new Power Rangers trailer has arrived and I’m sure it’s going to give the already-devoted a great deal to analyze, pick apart, argue about, and so on. But what about everyone else? Will those skeptical of this movie, those who don’t have a soft spot for this long-running television franchise about “teenagers with attitude” who gain superpowers and protect the planet from aliens and monsters, embrace this film? This trailer seems to be trying very hard to win their approval.

Anyone vaguely familiar with the Power Rangers mythos will recognize the set-up here. A group of teens living in the small town of Angel Grove come in contact with alien technology, get really good at fighting, and strap into colorful armor to act as Earth’s protector as Rita Repulsa (Elizabeth Banks) launches an invasion. The new trailer even offers our first proper looks at Bill Hader‘s robotic Alpha 5 and Bryan Cranston‘s Zordon, who is still a giant talking head, even if he’s no longer a giant talking head in a glass tube. Will fans be excited to finally see those new Zords, Ranger-piloted robots shaped like animals, in action? You tell me.

While the film appears to be hitting all of the familiar beats for fans, director Dean Israelite seems to have moved the franchise in a slightly more serious direction. Colors are bit more washed out, designs are more complex, and the giant robot fights (including a brawl with a very different Goldar) look more Pacific Rim than Wednesday-afternoon-after-school. They even break out a Kanye West track to remind everyone watching that this is Serious Business. Quite frankly, I have no idea what to make of this! It looks well made enough and I certainly hope the fans will be happy.

Power Rangers is set to open on March 24, 2017. Here’s the official synopsis: