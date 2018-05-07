The first full Luke Cage season 2 trailer is here to get you pumped. Mike Colter returns as the super-strong, bulletproof hero, who this time finds himself up against an enemy who might actually be able to match his strength. Watch the Luke Cage season 2 trailer below.

Holy hell, this is a good trailer. I mostly like the first season of Luke Cage. Mike Colter made for a compelling lead, and Mahershala Ali made for a charismatic villain. But like most Marvel Netflix shows, Luke Cage season 1 overstayed its welcome and ran out of steam after about eight episodes. This trailer for Luke Cage season 2, however, looks a lot better. See for yourself.

Luke Cage Season 2 Trailer

What I particularly like about this trailer is that it appears all the origin story stuff that bogged down season 1 is gone, replaced with some serious ass-kicking and style. Every shot in this trailer looks better crafted and better realized than most of season 1. Best of all: Mike Colter appears to really be having fun with the part. The Luke Cage in season 1 was a bit more tormented. The Luke Cage in this trailer is much more easy-going about knocking down some fools.

Season 2 finds Luke going up against new villain John McIver (Mustafa Shakir), AKA Bushmaster – a villain who appears to be just as tough, and just as bullet proof as Luke himself. That could cause a problem. And of course, Rosario Dawson is back as the ever-present Claire Temple, a great character the Marvel Netflix shows continually sideline. Give her something to do!

Also appearing (although not featured in this trailer): Danny Rand, aka the Iron Fist. Ugh. Sorry. While Iron Fist was the worst Netflix Marvel show so far, the character worked much better in a supporting role in The Defenders. So perhaps his limited role in Luke Cage season 2 won’t be so bad.

Cast members returning from season 1 include Simone Missick as Misty Knight, Alfre Woodard as Mariah Dillard AKA Black Mariah, and Theo Rossi as Hernan ‘Shades’ Alvarez. Gabrielle Dennis also appears. And here’s some interesting info: actress Lucy Liu is directing the season 2 premiere.

One thing I’m wondering: will this show address the events of Avengers: Infinity War at all – especially the film’s game-changing ending? Or are they just going to act like nothing happened? We’ll know for sure when all 13 episodes of Marvel’s Luke Cage Season 2 premiere exclusively on Netflix on June 22, 2018.