I regret to inform you that Marvel is at it again. They’ve decided that audiences just haven’t had enough of super-doofus Iron Fist, and are finding a way to insert the character into season 2 of Luke Cage. So if you haven’t had enough of Danny Frickin’ Rand telling people he’s the “Immortal Iron Fist” over and over again, you are in luck!

Marvel and Netflix’s Iron Fist focused on Danny Rand (Finn Jones), the heir to a vast fortune who also has super powers that make his fist glow gold. I guess he has some other powers too, but honestly, I don’t care what they are because the character is just an annoying jerk who won’t shut up about being the Immortal Iron Fist, the Protector of K’un-Lun, and so on.

The first season of Iron Fist certainly has its defenders, but most seem to agree that the show was weak sauce. Danny sort of worked in smaller doses in The Defenders, but again, it seems that most agree the Iron Fist moments were among the low-points of the much-hyped superhero team-up. But Marvel is committed to finding some sort of way to make the character work, gosh darn it, so they’ve brought him aboard Luke Cage season 2. EW has the first official image showing Danny and Luke Cage. Here it is!

There are no details yet about just what Danny’s role will be in the show, but you can tell from that image he’s probably saying more stupid stuff and getting on everyone’s nerves. Ugh, shut up, Danny. Of course, there is precedent for all of this. In the comics that inspired these Netflix shows, Luke and Danny are actually BFFs. The pair appear in the comic series Power Man & Iron Fist, where they’ve worked together as “Heroes for Hire.”

The Defenders touched on some of this by featuring scenes pairing up Mike Colter‘s Luke Cage and Finn Jones’ Danny Rand. These scenes mostly worked, primarily because Colter is just so damn charismatic that he helps balance out Jones’ less-than-stellar performance. Of course, since Luke Cage is Luke Cage’s show, Danny’s involvement there will probably be minimal. Unless, that is, season 2 is going the full “Heroes for Hire” route. Luke Cage showrunner Cheo Hodari Coker hasn’t confirmed that yet, but he did acknowledge the possibility in the past, saying:

We’re not treating it as a one-off, and I’m confident people will dig the show, but, trust me, like season two, I’ve got a few ideas. But we really won’t get ready until Netflix sees the viewership, and hopefully the subscriptions that will come from this show, and then they’ll say, ‘Let’s get into it.’

Marvel’s Luke Cage will hit Netflix sometime in 2018.