After the success of John Wick: Chapter Two, it’s fair to say more than a few people are already anticipating John Wick: Chapter 3. Director Chad Stahelski, writer Derek Kolstad, and Keanu Reeves have expressed the desire to return their glossy and violent world of assassins. They’ve shared ideas for where they’d like to see Mr. Wick go next, including Tokyo, Jerusalem, or some other part of the world.

Reeves recently spitballed a few more ideas for John Wick 3. Below, read Keanu Reeves’ John Wick 3 idea and learn where he wants to take the action franchise.

Keanu Reeves’ John Wick 3 Idea

Reeves and Stahelski were recent guests on the Empire Podcast. During their discussion, Reeves proposed an idea for how the next installment in the John Wick series could begin and more. Not only does he want to see John have to fight his way out of the big apple, but he also wouldn’t mind if the character helped to start a war:

I think the opening of the film should be Wick just trying to escape from New York. Literally trying to get off the island. Maybe he asks [Lawrence Fisburne’s character] the Bowery King for help. Maybe John Leguizamo comes and helps me out. “John, I can’t do it, you’re excommunicado!” Maybe the High Table shows up. And then the High Table starts firing guns. And then maybe this kind of thing starts to happen between the High Table and Continental? Maybe John is the activator of this confrontation, and perhaps there’s a war? Wouldn’t that be awesome?!

While Reeves imagines the sequel beginning in New York, that’s where Stahelski wants to end it — bringing John’s story back full circle. The director does see this trilogy as a complete story with a definite beginning, middle, and end. “This I see 1, 2, and 3 is part of the same ongoing story, where we find him now,” the director told us. “Granted, 1 and 2 take place within the same week. Number 3 may be a little bit more of a duration for John to get lost in the world then come back.”

As for where the character might lose himself, the U.K., Paris, the Middle East and Asia have been locations suggested. The sequel hasn’t been given the green light yet, so we have a while to go before we know the setting, but Reeves, Stahelski, and all involved clearly have plenty ideas for the future.

The director envisions Aurelio (John Leguizamo), Charon (Lance Reddick), and Winston (Ian McShane) having larger roles to play in Chapter 3, as Peter noted in his write-up of everything we know about the sequel. Like Chapter 2, the world might get even bigger too. “I’d like to expand the world maybe another 25%,” Stahelski told Empire. “But then I’d like to go deeper into the world that people already know – another 50%.”

John Wick: Chapter 2 is now in theaters.