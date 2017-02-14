‘John Wick 3’: Everything We Know So Far

Like many of you, John Wick kicked my ass when it was released in 2014. I went into John Wick: Chapter 2 expecting to be amazed with the fight scenes (which I was), but I has not anticipated that I would walk out of the theater talking about the worldbuilding of this new film. John Wick 3 is already in development, and I’m very excited to see more chapters in this world.

Lets take a look at what may await us in John Wick: Chapter 3, pieced together from interview comments from director Chad Stahelski, screenwriter Derek Kolstad, actor Keanu Reeves, and more.

How Chapter Two Sets Up A Third Installment

In John Wick: Chapter Two, our hero is forced back into the hitman business through a blood oath that he made while trying to escape the life years ago. Gangster Santino D’Antonio helped John with his mythical “impossible task” (which allowed Wick to leave the assassin world behind), and now it’s John’s turn to help Santino by murdering Santino’s sister, Gianna, so Santino can have her seat at the “High Table” of crime bosses.

Of course, after successfully completing this mission, Santino places an open $7 million contract on John. Wick is able to survive and kill many of his enemies, before coming face to face with Santino, who has taken refuge at the Continental Hotel. In this criminal underworld, conducting business is strictly forbidden within the property of the Continental.

Santino taunts John by saying that he can essentially stay at the Hotel indefinitely, which prompts John to break the cardinal rule of the organization and shoot Santino in the head on the Continental grounds. The choice has severe consequences for John, who in the final scene is summoned by hotel owner Winston, who reveals that not only has the price on John’s head is now doubled and expanded internationally, but Wick has been excommunicated from all Continental locations and benefits. As a courtesy, Winston gives his old friend one hour to escape before the whole world of assassins sets out to kill him.

Will We Get A ‘John Wick: Chapter 3’?

John Wick: Chapter Two hit theaters on February 10th 2017, and has already earned $40 million in its first few days of release. This is definitely a success, and enough to warrant another sequel. But will John Wick: Chapter Three happen? Lionsgate has yet to officially greenlight a third film.

Keanu Reeves is eager to do a third film in the John Wick series, telling EW that he loves “the character and the world.” Here’s the quote:

“Whether or not I get the chance to do another chapter is really up to the audience. If they enjoy what we did — and hopefully they do, fingers-crossed, I really dig it — but if they do enjoy it, then I’ll have the chance to continue the story of the character and the world.”

In an interview with Screen Rant, director Chad Stahelski has clarified that the third film hasn’t been given the green light by Lionsgate just yet:

“I’ll say this: we’ve been asked to give [John Wick 3] thought. No one has been consigned anything specific other than, ‘we’d like to do one, would you be interested in doing another one?’ … Personally, I’d like to be involved in some creative capacity.”

Where Will Chapter Three Take Us?

Keanu Reeves has his own idea for John Wick 3, telling IGN that the story should go to Mecca:

“I think we need to go to Jerusalem. I think we need to keep going, open up [the world]. I see a scene with John in the desert, just doing some wacky thing.”

Reeves says wherever Chapter 3 brings John Wick, it will certainly “put him in another vulnerable [situation] … ‘How’s he going to get out?! How’s he going to survive?! What’s it mean?! What’s he going to do?!'”

Screenwriter Derek Kolstad appeared on Jeff Goldsmith’s The Q&A podcast and was asked what he would like to see happen in John Wick 3. Here was his answer:

“It’s funny because I just met about this earlier, but there is this awesome movie called The Man From Nowhere, its a Korean movie. One of the things I would love John to do in the third one is to be excommunicado, broke, begging, in Tokyo or some corner of the Earth thats sexy and cool and he stumbles upon something that has nothing to do with his journey and he does the right thing. I don’t know what that is yet, but I love the idea that John Wick has done everything for him but if you notice in both movies, he’s actually doing stuff for other people. I want to have a pure innocent in this franchise that propells you forward to ‘oh fuck, how do you end this thing.’

I could see a third installment taking us to Jerusalem or Tokyo, especially since the sequel made great use of Rome as a location.

‘John Wick 3’ Will Continue The Story, Albeit, Later In The Timeline

The filmmakers envision the John Wick franchise to be an ongoing storyline. Director Chad Stahelski says that he envisions “1, 2, and 3 is part of the same ongoing story, where we find him now.” But, John Wick: Chapter 3 will likely take place further into the future time-wise:

“Granted, 1 and 2 take place within the same week. Number 3 may be a little bit more of a duration for John to get lost in the world then come back.”

They Already Have An Outline For ‘John Wick 3’

Director Chad Stahelski has said “When we wrote John Wick 2, it was actually a big chunk of stuff and where we ended number two felt like a very nice stopping point.” He added: