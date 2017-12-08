After a series of borderline excessive teaser videos earlier in the week, Universal Pictures unveiled the first trailer for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, the newest movie in the long-running franchise. Juan Antonio Bayona (A Monster Calls) is in the director’s chair this time, while JW helmer Colin Trevorrow co-wrote the screenplay with Derek Connolly.

Take a deep dive into the latest round of dino action in our full Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom trailer breakdown.



Jurassic World ended with dinosaur trainer Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) and park manager Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) kissing after living through a pretty extreme experience. But at the start of Fallen Kingdom, we learn that their budding relationship apparently didn’t last very long. “So, what – are you dating an accountant now? A ventriloquist? You love a dummy,” Owen deadpans as he meets with Claire in a bar.

Claire’s not in the mood for jokes. “That’s not why we’re here,” she says. (Although, in a nice wardrobe touch, it looks like she adopted wearing the henley shirts Owen was so fond of in the first film.)

Cut to: Owen looking out a window as a plane flies over Isla Nublar, the site of John Hammond’s original Jurassic Park and the now-overrun Jurassic World, abandoned after the dinosaurs got loose during the events of the previous film. This monorail has certainly seen better days.

“I know why we’re here,” Owen says gravely. Speaking of graves: is that the corpse of an ankylosaur lying in the valley as trucks rumble past? “A rescue op?” Owen asks, mirroring the incredulity of the audience hearing this premise explained to them for the first time. “Save the dinosaurs from an island that’s about to explode? What could go wrong?”

In between movies, Claire has founded the Dinosaur Protection Group, a team devoted to saving as many of the creatures as possible. The trucks in that previous shot seem to have been carrying Claire and her team to a large hangar – you can see one of the trucks in the background as the hangar doors open. But what would cause Claire and her friend (played by Daniella Pineda) to have such a concerned look on their faces?

Owen, who’s obviously been convinced to return to the island, stares up at a volcanic eruption – and those tiny things that look like birds in the distance are pteranodons.

But what could have brought him back to the island after all they went through last time? Back in the bar, Claire drops a knowledge bomb: “Blue is alive. You raised her!” Blue, of course, is the alpha raptor of the pack Owen trained in the last movie.

Just to hammer home the connection, we see a glimpse of Owen training Blue as a fledgling raptor pup. Or this is misdirection and he’s encountering another young raptor elsewhere in the movie. Pratt does his best squinty-eyed Eastwood impression in the bar, and then we head to the island for the rest of the trailer.

Here’s a fun shot: as one of the Dinosaur Protection Group’s trucks drives down Jurassic World’s main street (which we saw destroyed at the end of the previous movie), a living Compsognathus stands on a table among a bunch of fake dinosaur toys. We’ve seen that dinosaur a couple of times throughout the franchise: they popped up in both The Lost World and Jurassic Park III.

In this shot of Owen looking up, we get this trailer’s first look at Justice Smith’s new character, a member of Claire’s team. There’s also a military presence with them, which could be part of Owen’s conditions of returning to the island.