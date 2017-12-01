Universal Pictures struck box office gold with Jurassic World, which made a staggering $1.6 billion worldwide in its theatrical run. The first trailer for that film’s sequel, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, is set to arrive on Thursday, December 7, but before we catch a glimpse of what director J.A. Bayona has in store for us, some information about the movie has leaked from a new children’s book. It’s nothing major – it’s not like there’s word about Jeff Goldblum’s Dr. Ian Malcolm falling into a volcano or anything – but for those who consider information about new dinosaurs a spoiler, then you might want to sit this one out.



Jurassic Outpost (via HeroicHollywood) noticed that the official description of a new Carlton Kids book called Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom: The Official Augmented Reality Book contains some descriptions of two new dinos that will appear in the new movie:

Carlton’s official Augmented Reality book is jam-packed with exclusive movie imagery and background facts, and lets you experience original Jurassic World dinosaurs through mind-blowing next-generation, fully interactive Digital Magic. Learn how to bond with and train alpha Velociraptor “Blue”, then use her as your protector and guide as you encounter other dinosaurs through the app. From brand-new movie dinosaur characters including awesome Baryonyx and a terrifying new hybrid breed, to old favourites like T. Rex and Stegosaurus, this Jurassic World AR book will wow readers all over again.

Baryonyx means “heavy claw,” an allusion to a significant claw on the creature’s first finger. The species measured 10 feet tall and could reach 30 feet long, was carnivorous, and largely lived off a diet of fish. As Jurassic Outpost points out, the species was listed on signage in the parks of previous movies, though we’ve never seen one on screen in a Jurassic film before. Baryonyx was also an early option for the main antagonist in Jurassic Park 3, eventually falling by the wayside in favor of the Spinosaurus.

As for the “terrifying new hybrid breed,” it sounds like B.D. Wong‘s Dr. Henry Wu didn’t learn a damn thing from the chaos that’s broken out four times already, so he’s crafted or commissioned a whole new creature. The name of the new hybrid isn’t officially listed yet, but rumors abound that it will be called the “Indoraptor,” a name Universal trademarked not long ago.

It remains to be seen how large a role the Baryonyx will have in the new movie – often, these new-to-the-franchise dinosaurs are only featured in a scene or two at most – but the hybrid sounds like it could be the primary antagonist, much in the vein of Jurassic World‘s Indominus rex.

What do you think about these Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom new dinosaurs?