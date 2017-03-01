Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 trailer breakdown

Last night, Marvel Studios premiered the new trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. And because we are nothing if not predictable, you know what that means: it’s time to comb through this footage frame by frame and figure out what it tells us about the new movie. (The fact that it doubles as an excuse to coo at all the new shots of Baby Groot is just the icing on the cake.) So watch the trailer here if you haven’t already, and then join us below to break this thing down.

The new trailer opens with the same Abilisk battle we’ve seen in all the other footage from the film so far. But this time, it’s served up with a side of extra snark.

You see, Peter’s none too pleased with Gamora’s new weapon of choice. “Is that a rifle?” he asks. Her retort: “You don’t know what a rifle looks like?”

“It’s just, swords were your thing and guns were mine,” he says. “But I guess we’re both doing guns now. I just didn’t know that.”

As a side note, opening with this exchange allows Vol. 2 to immediately push back against the criticism that Gamora hasn’t really talked in any of the other trailers. She might not get the coolest one-liners or the funniest jokes, but Marvel wants to make sure you know she’s got something to say.

At the 0:15 second mark, our first sighting of Baby Groot!

But wait, it gets better! Groot is the one who plugs Star-Lord’s Walkman into the amp, thus setting the tone for the rest of the trailer. Mind you, this seems to be going on while the battle above is still raging. Groot knows how crucial a good soundtrack in helping to get shit done. Once again, the soundtrack is Fleetwood Mac’s “The Chain.”

Speaking of ancient technology, here’s a better shot at the gadget Star-Lord is using in this scene. Gen Xers and older Millennials might recognize this as a slightly tweaked version of the Mattel Electronics Football handheld game from the 1970s. Apparently it’s been reprogrammed as some sort of device that lets the Guardians track that Abilisk.

After the Marvel Studios title card, we go straight into this blue and gold throne room. Sitting at the center is Ayesha, leader of the Sovereign and villain of Vol. 2. She is not too happy with the Guardians and starts to list off everything wrong with them. “I see it within you,” she intones.

“Fear.”

Cut to a shot of a terrified-looking Baby Groot. I hope whoever made Baby Groot this sad pays for it with their life.

“Jealousy.”

Cut to a shot of Gamora and Nebula, two sisters with a very complicated relationship. In Vol. 2, the Guardians have agreed to take care of the Abilisk so that the Sovereigns will release Nebula. The plan is for the Guardians to then take Nebula to Xandar and turn her in. So it’s no wonder Nebula doesn’t look all that thrilled to see Gamora.

“Betrayal.”

Cut to a shot of what looks like Yondu and his Ravagers trapping Rocket in the forest. Keep this scene in mind, though, because we’re going to come back to it later.

Ayesha continues: “It is our duty to cleanse the universe of this weakeness.” Meanwhile, we see a spaceship piloted by what looks like one of the Sovereign.

And then we see dozens more identical spaceships, seemingly piloted by still more Sovereign people and forming a tight grid. It looks like the same move that the Nova Corps pulled in the Vol. 1 climax, only this time the ships seem to be targeting the Guardians, not helping them.

Previously, we’ve heard that the bad blood between the Guardians and the Sovereign stem from a botched job. The Sovereign originally hired the Guardians to battle the Abilisk (that space octopus seen at the start of the trailer). But things don’t go well, the Guardians piss off the Soveriegns in the process, and now it looks like our heroes will face an entire army of these genetically perfect people. The Sovereigns’ biggest flaw, if you can even call it that, is that they’re apparently very easily offended.

… And of course, the Guardians are a pretty offensive bunch. “You know, they told me you people were conceited douchebags. But that isn’t true at all!” Rocket tells Ayesha with a wink. It’s a faux pas so obvious even Star-Lord and Drax are taken back.

Yep, that’s the face of someone who is definitely not amused by this group’s antics.