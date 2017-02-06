Some of us were cheering for the Falcons last night, and others of us for the Patriots, but the Guardians of the Galaxy emerged as one team we could all root for. Marvel Studios dropped a whole bunch of new footage in a Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Super Bowl spot, showing all of our favorite ragtag heroes in action — along with new friends like Mantis, and new foes like Ayesha. Click through for our frame-by-frame breakdown of the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Super Bowl spot.

Is this the first time we’ve seen the Marvel Studios logo rendered in purple instead of their trademark red? In any case, it suits the film. The appeal of the Guardians is that they’re a bit weirder and quirkier than your typical Marvel superheroes. So naturally, their Marvel Studios logo is deep purple instead of traditional red.

Okay, let’s move into the actual footage. The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Super Bowl spot gets to the good stuff right away, offering our first peek at the planet Sovereign. This seems to be their seat of power, judging by that impressive gold throne in the center.

Seated on that throne is Ayesha (Elizabeth Debicki), high priestess of the Sovereign and the new villain for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. This is our first look at the character, who has previously only been seen in toy form. She’s hired the Guardians to deal with an enormous galactic beast known as the Abilisk, which Peter reports is trying to eat the planet’s power source. In exchange, they’ll release Nebula (Karen Gillan), whom the Guardians want to take back to Zandar.

“It’s all going swimmingly until it all turns very very sour,” Debicki teased last summer. “Let’s just say it goes from amiable to not-so-amiable quite quickly.” And that spells big trouble for the Guardians, since, according to director James Gunn, “she, and her entire world, are extraordinarily deadly.”

The Sovereign are very powerful, very proud, and very easily offended, and quick to punish anyone who insults them. Which it looks like the Guardians have already done. “Just who in the hell do you think you are?” Ayesha demands.

As Peter learned on the Guardians set visit last year, the trouble arises when Rocket decides to steal some of the Sovereigns’ batteries during their mission. When the Sovereigns find out, they’re outraged at this grave offense against their people, and set out to chase down the Guardians.

Star-Lord’s response to Ayesha’s very angry question: “Well…”

We’re treated to a brief montage of the Guardians in action, including Drax (Dave Bautista) and Rocket (Bradley Cooper). Gamora (Zoe Saldana) demonstrates some A+ side-eye, suggesting that her role on the team is still to be the one that disapproves of basically everything.

There’s that weird high-tech portal we saw in the last trailer, and Gamora looking ready for a fight.

And here’s the obligatory Marvel superhero shirtless scene. You’re welcome, Chris Pratt fans.

Gunn has indicated that Yondu (Michael Rooker) will play a bigger role in Vol. 2, and that certainly seems to be the case based on the trailer footage. Star-Lord and his foster dad have a contentious relationship, as we saw in the first movie, but it looks like they’ll be more closely allied in the sequel. Here, they seem to be fighting side-by-side in some kind of big explosive space battle.

They make a narrow escape in Star-Lord’s ship, the orange-and-blue Milano.