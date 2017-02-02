For a bunch of a-holes, the Guardians sure seem good at making friends. A new batch of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 images show off the gang’s new pal Mantis (Pom Klementieff), and teases a team-up between Yondu (Michael Rooker), Rocket (Bradley Cooper), and Baby Groot (Vin Diesel). Plus, get new looks at Drax (Dave Bautista), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), and Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), all after the jump.

USA Today unveiled the new Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 images.

The first Guardians ended with this ragtag group of misfits forming an unlikely family. And it looks like that family will expand a bit in the sequel. In the accompanying article, Bautista teased an unlikely friendship between Drax and Mantis. “He looks like this big tough brute but there’s a sense of innocence and heartbreak about him,” he said. In addition, the gang will be meeting Star-Lord’s biological dad, Ego the Living Planet (Kurt Russell). On top of all that, we can also expect the return of Gamora’s sister, Nebula (Karen Gillan), and Star-Lord’s adopted dad, Yondu.

Speaking of dads, you may have noticed that we’ve yet to get a proper glimpse at Ego. For that matter, we’re still waiting on a better look at Ayesha (Elizabeth Debicki). So far, we’ve only seen those characters in toy form. But that’s likely to change soon — like, in a few more days on Super Bowl Sunday. Disney’s bought a couple of spots during the game, and I’m betting one of those will go to Star-Lord and his gang.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is in theaters May 5.