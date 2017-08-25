Even though the new Disneyland attraction Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! just opened in May in the California Adventure Park area, the ride is already getting a makeover to go along with the theme park’s Halloween festivities.

Beginning on September 15 and lasting through All Hallows’ Eve on October 31, Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! will be transformed into Guardians of the Galaxy – Monsters After Dark. The ride will take on a new storyline during this time involving Rocket Raccoon and his tree pal Groot. Find out more about the Guardians of the Galaxy Mission BREAKOUT Halloween updates below.

For those who haven’t yet experienced Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! (don’t worry, I’m one of them), the regular story on the ride finds Rocket Raccoon and the rest of the Guardians of the Galaxy trapped in the fortress of Taneleer Tivan (Benicio del Toro), aka The Collector. Riders assist with a daring escape, which involves the massive drop that used to be The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, but there are also added elements of The Collector’s huge collection and all that jazz. You can find out more about it over here, including a whole slew of Easter eggs from the ride right here.

So how will the Monsters After Dark transformation change things up? Disneyland says the story will pick up moments after the daring escape of the Guardians of the Galaxy in the normal Mission: Breakout storyline, when Rocket realizes that they somehow left behind Groot. To save him, Rocket has to distract all the monsters that have been unleashed inside the fortress, which requires help from the riders.

“The Monsters After Dark story hinges on irreverence, on top of the irreverence that’s already in the attraction,” said Joe Rohde, creative executive for Walt Disney Imagineering. “It’s creepy, chaotic and very funny.” The Collector’s Fortress goes dark, alarms sound and all-new lighting on the exterior of the Fortress alerts guests that something inside has gone awry. As guests enter the Lobby of the Fortress, they may be startled by flashing alarms and creepy sounds – warning signs that creatures have escaped their vitrine cages and all kinds of chaos is erupting. The Collector’s ever-resourceful assistant Apheta tries to keep calm by reassuring guests that all is in order, and this is just a momentary setback.

Don’t worry if you’re heading to Disneyland during this window of time and haven’t ridden the original Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! ride just yet. The ride won’t transform into Monsters After Dark until the evening and will be indicated by the fortress going dark with alarms sounding and new lighting on the outside showing guests that something has gone horribly wrong.

And it wouldn’t be a Guardians of the Galaxy ride without a killer soundtrack, so after The Collector’s assistant Apheta tries to keep the crowd calm and assure them that nothing is wrong, there will be a 1970s-style punk rock song called “Monsters After Dark” playing in the ride that was written by Guardians of the Galaxy composer Tyler Bates.

This sounds like a cool, limited update to the attraction to keep things interested during Halloween. I’ve never gotten the opportunity to experience Disneyland during the spooky holiday, but I’ve heard it’s a lot of fun, especially if you’re a Nightmare Before Christmas fan.