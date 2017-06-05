Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: Breakout opened last week at Disneyland Resort’s Disney California Adventure. And as you probably know at this point, Taneleer Tivan (aka The Collector) has a lot of cool things in his collection, which means the attraction queue is filled with easter eggs and references to Marvel movies, comics, television shows and even Disney theme park attractions and characters.

Here is a round-up of all the cool Guardians of the Galaxy Mission Breakout easter eggs and references that we’ve noticed thus far. This includes over 80 items – so get comfortable.

About ThetheEaster Eggs

Walt Disney Imagineer Joe Rhode has said the following about the easter eggs included in Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: Breakout:

There are multiple layers of easter eggs: There are easter eggs about stories you know, there are easter eggs about things that will soon happen, and there are easter eggs about future developments that no one knows yet. There are also clues and things from completely other universes. The Collector collects. He collects things that belong to the Disney company, he collects things that belong to me. There are all kinds of stuff in that collection.

We’ve been told that Tivan’s collection consists of more than 2,200 rare artifacts from around the galaxy, but that doesn’t necessarily mean there are 2,200 easter eggs. A large amount of the artifacts seem to appear in Tivan’s office, and a lot of these items don’t seem to have Marvel or Disney connections. That said, it’s also worth noting that the two versions of Tivan’s office feature slightly different items, so if you’re hunting for easter eggs, you may want to explore both versions of the office.

Disney has also revealed that some of the collection on display in the museum will rotate out over time, which I assume means they could add new props from future Marvel films or TV shows and hint at further developments down the line. Some of the items are authentic movie props while others are recreations. I wonder if the Infinity Gauntlet will ever show up here?

The Marvel Theme Park Universe

Marvel Themed Entertainment Creative Director Brian Crosby appeared at a “Making of Mission Breakout” panel during the premiere event the opened the ride, and made the following statement:

There are nods in this attraction to other things we are doing around the world. In true Marvel fashion, hashtag it’s all connected, there are nods to the Iron Man Experience in Hong Kong, there are nods to the Marvel Superhero Academy on the Disney Cruise Ship. It’s all connected guys. So we encourage you to be good fans and go on the interwebs and find all the clues and connect it all. That’s the fun, it’s all part of the same universe. And we’re just getting started.

Remember, even though Mission: Breakout has many similarities to the MCU, and hints at the future of the MCU, it supposedly takes place in a different universe. Guardians series director James Gunn has explained that it is the start of the Marvel Theme Park Universe (MTPU). And it seems like all of the themed attractions at Disney Parks and Experiences will be connected in some way.

Warlock’s Eye

Seen as part of the collection is Warlock’s Eye, an artifact that first appeared in Marvel comics in Thor #131 published August 1966. The Warlock’s Eye is a mystical weapon with the ability to cast powerful mind-controlling enchantments that very few can resist. It was used unsuccessfully by Harokin against Odin, Thor, and the Warriors Three during an invasion against Asgard. The Warlock’s Eye did appear briefly on film in the MCU, alongside many artifacts seen within Odin’s Vault in Thor. This looks to be that exact movie prop or a perfect replication.

The identification plaque says that the Warlock’s Eye “is a powerful weapon that allowed those who control it to command an almost hypnotic form of mind control over their victims.”

X-S Tech Invoice

On The Collector’s desk, you can see this invoice from X-S Tech: Research and Development, a fictional alien corporation from the defunct Magic Kingdom attraction The ExtraTERRORestrial Alien Encounter. Here’s some background for those of you who never experienced this attraction:

The Hostess in the introductory video states the company grew from a small manufacturing plant on an alien world into the number one provider of various technologies including teleportation. The company has been criticized for investing interest in Earth solely for profit and for putting “sales before science”, but chairman Clench assures it’s the company’s “responsibility” to help less advanced cultutres improve their technology and that “profit is merely a byproduct.” In the attraction, which takes place at the fictional Tomorrowland Interplanetary Convention Center, X-S is demonstrating its latest endeavor in teleportation technology. Unfortunately, when the company’s chairman, L. C. Clench, decides to have himself teleported into the test chamber, the teleportation signal is disrupted, and a malevolent alien creature is teleported into the chamber instead. The alien then escapes into the audience, wreaking havoc. Afterwards, the technicians operating the demonstration manage to get the creature in the tube and teleport it back to where it came from.

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige is a huge Disney Parks fan and noticed this detail when Imagineering was first showing him the ride.

Atlantian Artifacts

On display in The Collector’s museum are two pieces labeled as “Mysterious Artifacts,” described as being found “at the bottom of a Terran ocean. Very little is known of the civilization that created them.” This is a blatant tease to the lost underwater civilization of Atlantis and Namor, the Sub-Mariner.

Also of note are the symbols on these artifacts, which seem to share a likeness to the Kree symbols written by Agent Coulson during the second season of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. after he had been given a dosage of Kree blood. Could the blue-skinned Atlantians be descendants of the Kree in the MCU?

Disney Imagineer Joe Rohde said the circular artifact was inspired by the Antikythera mechanism and “a very brief image in another film.” He also noted that “It has not been activated yet.” Joe is likely referencing the screenshot above of Star-Lord in The Collector’s fortress.

The Matterhorn Yeti

Harold the Yeti, from the older version of the Matterhorn Bobsleds ride at Disneyland, makes an appearance in the scaffolding in the boiler room.

Letter From Jeutar Morat

On top of the X-S invoice is a letter to Tivan from Jeutar Morat, a bounty hunter who appeared in the comic book Guardians of the Galaxy Team-Up #4 (2015), trying to collect the bounty on Gamora. The letter seems to be about a mysterious stranger, an Elder of the Universe that the bounty hunter is tracking as he heads to Terra. Here is what it says:

My Dear Jeutar Morat, What have you learned about the movement of this stranger I’ve heard about? You said he was headed for Terra. Why would he be going there? If you can track him for me and discover his purpose, I will reward you more than adequately. I must find out what it is on Terra that interests him so, as it very likely it would interest me. Tanaleer Tivan

Could this be a hint about a future MCU storyline? Is it possible that this is about the cosmic being known as The Stranger? Maybe its a hint that The Stranger may play a role in the Avengers: Infinity War movie.

Sakaaran Head

Also in the office is this Sakaaran head. The Sakaarans are a client race to the Kree, as established in the first Guardians of the Galaxy film and Thor: Ragnarok takes place on their home planet of Sakaar.

Cosmo

Also as part of the collection is Cosmo, the space dog who was last seen in The Collector’s possession in Guardians of the Galaxy. The animatronic recreation of Cosmo is incredibly detailed, alongside some of his dog toys (take notice the sad paw marks on the glass cage that imprisons him). The identification tag gives Cosmo’s MCU backstory, noting that he was “a test animal in the Russian space program of the 1960’s (Terran date).” and that “Cosmo’s ship drifted off course through a wormhole that brought it to Knowhere,” which is where we found him in Vol. 1.

Delores the Octopus

Delores, the octopus from the former Country Bear Vacation Hoedown attraction at Disneyland, appears in the same rafters as Harold the Yeti. Delores appeared in the Country Bear Jamboree re-theme alongside her boyfriend, a tall bear with tan fur named Terrence who plays guitar.

Loki’s Shackles

Sitting on one of the many shelves in The Collector’s office is a series of restraints like the ones worn by Tom Hiddleston’s Loki in Thor: The Dark World.

Figment

Two tiny wings, eyes big and yellow. Horns of a steer. Did anyone notice this loveable fellow?

Figment, the small purple dragon who is the mascot of the Imagination pavilion at Epcot and star of the attraction Journey Into Imagination, can be seen in one of the collection displays hanging from the ceiling in the gallery room. The presentation box has been frosted so you can only make out the silhouette and occasionally the lighting on the box turns a pinkish purple.

Figment is both a Disney and Marvel easter egg as Marvel Comics published a five-issue comic book miniseries called Disney Kingdoms: Figment in 2014 that focused on the origins of Figment and Dreamfinder.