As the date of Spider-Man: Homecoming‘s digital, Blu-ray, and DVD releases inch closer, fans of the friendly neighborhood web-slinger can tide themselves over with the first 10 minutes of the film, in crisp HD.

Sony has released the superhero movie’s first 10 minutes up until and after the opening credits, in which we’re introduced to Spidey’s Big Bad and Marvel ties in the film to the events of Captain America: Civil War.

Wonder Woman may have ruled the summer but Spider-Man: Homecoming took home the prom king crown, becoming the highest-grossing superhero movie of 2017. The Marvel-Sony collaboration took in a whopping $874 million at the worldwide box office, beating out Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

In celebration of that landmark, and in anticipation of the movie’s digital release this week, Sony has provided fans with the first 10 minutes of Spider-Man Homecoming — so now you can make your gifs of the film in high definition.

The First 10 Minutes of Spider-Man: Homecoming

The first 10 minutes of Spider-Man: Homecoming is a roller coaster of events, first diving into Adrian Toomes (Michael Keaton) backstory as a struggling working-class salvager who is put out of business by Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) after the events of The Avengers. Incensed by the rich getting richer while he gets poorer, Toomes starts trafficking alien materials to become the Vulture.

Meanwhile, we’re caught up to Peter Parker’s perspective of the events of Captain America: Civil War, which Tom Holland reacts to (and films with his iPhone) with a boyish, unfiltered glee. But despite his eagerness to be an Avenger and go on another mission in the name of Tony Stark, Peter finds himself getting the silent treatment from Happy (Jon Favreau) as his life returns to its everyday mundanity.

I’ve been fascinated by the class dynamics of Spider-Man: Homecoming, and how it turns a once working-class hero into an ally of one of the wealthiest man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Meanwhile, Keaton’s Adrian Toomes is blue collar to his core, with a somewhat justified vendetta against Stark and the affluential. It’s a little amazing how the film crystallizes these themes in the first 10 minutes.

Here are some of the special features available on the Spider-Man: Homecoming home releases.

The Spidey Study Guide – An entertaining pop-up factoid track with facts about the movie in relation to the comics that Spidey fans will love

10 Deleted Scenes

Gag Reel

Seven Featurettes

Rappin’ with Cap: Captain America PSAs

Photo Gallery

Spider-Man: Homecoming is available on Digital HD this on September 26, 2017, and will hit the shelves in 4K Ultra HD, 3D Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD October 17, 2017.