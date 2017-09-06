The 2017 Summer Movie Wager Results and Podcast

David Chen, Jeff Cannata, Peter Sciretta, and Germain Lussier reconvene to discuss the results of their 2017 box office summer movie wager results. Did David make a catastrophic mistake by ranking Despicable Me 3 as his #1 or did the surprise that was Wonder Woman help him leverage a win over the Guardians Vol. 2 Ravagers? Below, you’ll find the actual box office rankings for this summer, as well as Dave, Jeff, Peter, and Germain’s original rankings. Hit the jump to download and listen to the podcast.



Actual Top 10 list for summer 2015:

1. Wonder Woman

2. Guardians of the Galaxy 2

3. Spider-Man: Homecoming

4. Despicable Me 3

5. Dunkirk

6. Pirates of the Caribbean 5

7. Cars 3

8. War for the Planet of the Apes

9. Transformers 5

10. Girls Trip

2017 Summer Movie Wager Scoring:

Getting number 1 or number 10 dead-on gets you 13 points (each).

The rest of the scoring goes like this:

10 points for numbers 2-9 dead-on

7 points if your pick was only one spot away from where it ended up

5 points if it was two spots away

3 points if your pick is anywhere in the Top 10

1 point for each dark horse that makes it into the Top 10

The scoring is tabulated so that you get the SINGLE HIGHEST point value for each pick- that is, if you get number ten right, you don’t get 13+3, you only get 13.

Peter Sciretta’s List:

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Despicable Me 3 Spider-Man: Homecoming War for the Planet of the Apes Wonder Woman Transformers 5 Cars 3 Pirates of the Caribbean 5 The Mummy (2017) Dunkirk

Darkhorses:

Alien: Covenant

The Emoji Movie

Valerian

David Chen’s List

Despicable Me 3 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Spider-Man: Homecoming Wonder Woman Transformers 5 War for the Planet of the Apes Cars 3 Dunkirk Pirates of the Caribbean 5 The Mummy (2017)

Darkhorses:

Alien: Covenant

Baywatch

Captain Underpants

Germain Lussier’s List:

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Despicable Me 3 Transformers 5 Pirates of the Caribbean 5 Spider-Man: Homecoming Cars 3 Wonder Woman Alien: Covenant Dunkirk War for the Planet of the Apes

Darkhorses

The Mummy (2017)

Baywatch

Captain Underpants

Jeff Cannata’s List:

Spider-Man: Homecoming Transformers 5 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Despicable Me 3 Cars 3 War for the Planet of the Apes Pirates of the Caribbean 5 Dunkirk Alien: Covenant The Mummy (2017)

Darkhorses

Rough Night

Baywatch

Wonder Woman

Devindra Hardawar’s List:

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Despicable Me Spider-Man: Homecoming Wonder Woman Dunkirk Transformers 5 Pirates of the Caribbean 5 War for the Planet of the Apes The Hitman’s Bodyguard The Dark Tower Aug 4

Darkhorses: