/Filmcast Ep. 406 – A Cure for Wellness

David, Devindra and Jeff discuss proper theater etiquette during movie credits, praise the portrayal of adolescence in Edge of Seventeen, and get awed by the performative brilliance of Sneaky Pete. Be sure to read up on fake news websites launched by A Cure for Wellness.

