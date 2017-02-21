/Filmcast Ep. 406 – A Cure for Wellness
Posted on Tuesday, February 21st, 2017 by David Chen
David, Devindra and Jeff discuss proper theater etiquette during movie credits, praise the portrayal of adolescence in Edge of Seventeen, and get awed by the performative brilliance of Sneaky Pete. Be sure to read up on fake news websites launched by A Cure for Wellness.
SHOWNOTES
- Devindra: Edge of Seventeen
- Jeff: Big Little Lies, Crashing, Sneaky Pete
- A Cure for Wellness
- (1:11:10) SPOILERS
