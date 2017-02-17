The initial reaction to the news that Rian Johnson‘s upcoming Star Wars movie would be titled Star Wars: The Last Jedi went something like this: “Ooh. That’s a cool title! But what does it mean? Who is the last Jedi? Is it Luke? Is it Rey? Wait…the plural form of Jedi is Jedi, so maybe it’s referring to both of them? Well, I guess we’re going to have to wait until the official international translations arrive, which should shed some light on this English language predicament!”

And here we are: the international translations have arrived and Star Wars: The Last Jedi is plural, meaning that the title is in reference to more than one Jedi Knight.

This is probably a silly thing to care about, but it’s definitely interesting and sheds just a little more light on what The Last Jedi will actually be about. After all, Yoda noted that Luke would be the last Jedi on his deathbed in Return of the Jedi and the opening crawl to Star Wars: The Force Awakens directly referred to the exiled son of Anakin Skywalker as “the last Jedi.” However, the confirmation that this is plural rather than singular makes it clear that Luke is not the final Jedi in existence – he is one of the few final Jedi in existence, which is a far more hopeful reading of that title. Plus, it confirms that Rey’s Force abilities are no fluke and that she’s being counted amongst those few.

A reader directly contacted us on Twitter with this news, noting that the Portuguese translation of the title confirms The Last Jedi is plural:

@slashfilm It's plural! There is more than one Jedi. Legit image, just posted on the Portuguese #StarWars FB page! pic.twitter.com/njMl7rzUsq — RicardoDuToit (@RicardoDuToit) February 17, 2017

And just to make sure this isn’t a mistake or a fluke, let’s look to the Spanish title. Yep. That checks out, too.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is set to open on December 15, 2017. Mark Hamill and Daisy Ridley will star as those last Jedi, with Carrie Fisher, John Boyega, Adam Driver, and Oscar Isaac all returning as the non-Jedi.