The /Filmcast: Bonus Ep. – xXx: The Return of Xander Cage
Posted on Friday, January 20th, 2017 by David Chen
David and Devindra discuss why xXx: The Return of Xander Cage is so bad it’s good, and why it’s what we need at this moment in our moviegoing lives.
You can always e-mail us at slashfilmcast(AT)gmail(DOT)com, or call and leave a voicemail at 781-583-1993. Also, like us on Facebook!
Download or Play Now:
Subscribe to the /Filmcast:
Cool Posts From Around the Web:
Have something to say about this post?
Click to join the discussion.