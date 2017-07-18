David, Jeff, and Devindra discuss why Pandora Land was a historical accident, the hyper-specificity of Oh Hello, the disappointing Bad Batch, and the brilliance of Hasan Minaj’s Homecoming. Read Edgar Wright’s tribute to George Romero.

SHOWNOTES

What We’ve Been Watching Jeff: Oh Hello, Friends from College

Devindra: The Bad Batch ,The Defiant Ones, Game of Thrones

David: Netflix specials: Aziz Ansari Live at Madison Square Garden, Norm MacDonald: Hitler’s Dog, Gossip & Trickery, Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King. Film News Emmys

Martin Landau and George Romero

Star Wars hotel

Featured Review (1:18:00) War for the Planet of the apes

