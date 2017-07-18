/Filmcast Ep. 427 – War for the Planet of the Apes
Posted on Tuesday, July 18th, 2017 by David Chen
David, Jeff, and Devindra discuss why Pandora Land was a historical accident, the hyper-specificity of Oh Hello, the disappointing Bad Batch, and the brilliance of Hasan Minaj’s Homecoming. Read Edgar Wright’s tribute to George Romero.
You can always e-mail us at slashfilmcast(AT)gmail(DOT)com, or call and leave a voicemail at 781-583-1993. Also, like us on Facebook!
Download or Play Now in Browser:
Subscribe to the /Filmcast:
SHOWNOTES
- Jeff: Oh Hello, Friends from College
- Devindra: The Bad Batch ,The Defiant Ones, Game of Thrones
- David: Netflix specials: Aziz Ansari Live at Madison Square Garden, Norm MacDonald: Hitler’s Dog, Gossip & Trickery, Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King.
- War for the Planet of the apes
- SPOILERS (1:39:00)
- Our sponsor this week is Bombfell. For $25 off your first purchase, go to bombfell.com/filmcast.
- Our music sometimes comes from the work of Adam Warrock. You can download our theme song here. Our Slashfilmcourt music comes from Simonmharris.com. Our spoiler bumper comes from filmmaker Kyle Hillinger.
- If you’d like advertise with us or sponsor us, please e-mail slashfilmcast@gmail.com.
- Contact us at our voicemail number: 781-583-1993
- You can donate and support the /Filmcast by going to slashfilm.com and clicking on the sidebar “Donate” links! Thanks to all our donors this week!