This morning brought the cavalcade of nominations for the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards, which will be handed out in September. Westworld was out in front with a whopping 22 nominations for its freshman season while other debut shows like This Is Us, as well as continuing shows like Veep and Saturday Night Live, also landed a surprising number of nods. But there are only so many slots for nominees and plenty of shows were snubbed by the Television Academy. Thankfully, it wasn’t all bad news though as there were some pleasant (sometimes goofy) surprises as well.

Below, we run through the biggest 2017 Emmy snubs and surprises.

Surprise: Shannon Purser in Stranger Things

Talk about justice for Barb! The actress who played the freckled, bespectacled teenager who goes missing in the first season of Stranger Things and seemingly gets entirely forgotten about and overlooked was probably surprised to get an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series. Considering she wasn’t on the show very long, this feels like more of an attempt by the Emmys to be hip and cool, but we don’t want to take away the fact that Shannon Purser made a minor character memorable with such a small amount of screentime, so good for her! (Ethan Anderton)

Snubbed: The Leftovers

Look, we can all agree that it’s wonderful to see the great character actress Ann Dowd pick up a well-deserved nod for her work in the final season of HBO’s The Leftovers. But can we all agree that the snubbing of the show in every other major category is, for lack of a better, term, complete and total bullshit? Sure, The Leftovers never became a popular success like some of HBO’s other dramas, but over the course of three seasons, this ambitious show proved itself to be riveting, thoughtful, and endlessly inventive. No show on TV was more prepared to reinvent itself. No show on TV was more prepared to let a difficult question linger in the air, intentionally unanswered. The Leftovers was always challenging, but it was also brilliant, utilizing incredible performances and strong gallows humor to make the series’ dense mythology all too human. (Jacob Hall)

Snubbed: Mary Elizabeth Winstead in Fargo Season 3

Mary Elizabeth Winstead’s performance as Nikki Swango in season 3 of Fargo was one of the best aspects of that season, so seeing her name left off the Emmy nomination list seems like an unfortunate oversight. Beyond the fact that she nailed a difficult accent, Winstead brought a level of inscrutability to her character for the first few episodes that added a layer of intrigue every time she was on screen: did she truly love her schlubby boyfriend Ray (Ewan McGregor) or was she conning him? Once we discovered her feelings for him were legit, the back half of the season found her on an entirely different course and put her through the ringer, turning her from a low-level criminal into a blistering force of revenge. It’s a shame Winstead didn’t get recognition, but Nikki Swango will stay with me for a long time. (Ben Pearson)

Surprise: Pamela Adlon and Zach Galifianakis

FX’s comedy shows haven’t consistently received much Emmy attention over the years, so it was surprising that both Pamela Adlon, star of Better Things, and Zach Galifianakis, star of Baskets, ended up with nominations for the leads in the comedy category. Both shows are deserving of even more, but we’re glad that Emmy voters at least recognized the lead talents in both of them. (Ethan Anderton)

Snubbed: 13 Reasons Why

Netflix’s television adaptation of 13 Reasons Why was way better than it ever should have been. That’s probably due to some of the talent that helped craft the series, including Oscar-winners Tom McCarthy and Jessica Yu, as well as Film Independent Spirit Award-winner Gregg Araki. The YA novel story was elevated to a level that should have been recognized with a nomination, but instead Netflix will have to be happy with the three nominations they got in the best drama series category and two in best comedy series. (Peter Sciretta)

Snubbed: The Americans

While fans should be happy that both Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell got lead actor and actress nominations for The Americans, the show was snubbed yet again in the Outstanding Drama Series category, and that’s just ridiculous. This has consistently been one of the best shows on TV since it began, and ignoring it yet again is not cool at all. (Ethan Anderton)

Surprise: Carrie Coon Nominated for Fargo, Not The Leftovers

The world is finally starting to come around on Carrie Coon. As Nora Durst, she was the heart of The Leftovers, the shattered wife and mother who repaired the cracks in her life and became only stronger. In a show where every character, and the world, was falling apart, she was a rock. It’s a role that required courage, determination, and a rawness that was often physically painful to witness. And Coon, a master in the making, did receive an Emmy nomination this year. But not for The Leftovers. She picked up a nod for her work in the third season of Fargo. And honestly, this can’t help but feel slightly political. After all, Emmy voters watch and like Fargo and they’ve consistently ignored The Leftovers. This nod feels like a consolation prize, a way for voters to shower praise on one of the strongest performers currently working on the small screen…but only for a series that routinely gains their support. It’s a tough hit for The Leftovers, but hey, that’s the Emmys. (Jacob Hall)

Snubbed: The Good Place

Seriously folks, this is one of the best new comedies on TV, and you’d be doing yourself a favor by binging the first 13 episodes of the debut season. A clever approach to the afterlife (heaven, hell and all that jazz) and some spectacular performances from Kristen Bell and Ted Danson make this an outstanding comedy series with a lot of surprises, and that deserves some Emmy love. Sadly, the show was completely ignored by the Television Academy. (Ethan Anderton)

Snubbed: Michael McKean in Better Call Saul

For me, one of the biggest snubs of this year’s Emmys has to be Michael McKean for his role in Better Call Saul. McKean’s performance as Jimmy McGill’s older brother Chuck McGill was masterful, mixing the brilliance and strong ideals of a prestigious lawyer with the sensitivity of a possibly mental ill man. He played a great antagonist for Bob Odenkirk’s character, always providing an alternate point of view and purpose that could have made him the protagonist in a different version of the story. Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like McKean’s character will have a big role in subsequent seasons of the show, so this is likely the last chance the Emmys had to reward his efforts with a nomination. (Peter Sciretta)

Surprise: Marvel’s Rocket & Groot

We haven’t paid much attention to Marvel’s Rocket & Groot animated series, and I didn’t think the Emmy voters would, either. But it turns out we may have been missing out on a really fun little show, because now that I’ve checked out a bit of this super stylish and beautifully animated series, it definitely deserves our attention. This looks like one of those times when the Emmy voters got it right. (Ben Pearson)