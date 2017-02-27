/Filmcast Ep. 407 – Get Out (GUEST: Aisha Harris from Slate)
Posted on Monday, February 27th, 2017 by David Chen
David, Devindra and Jeff discuss Macon Blair’s impressive directorial debut, get pleasantly tickled by The Tickle King, and try to figure out WTF happened during the craziest Oscars moment ever. Be sure to read Harris’s take on the Oscars, and her review of Get Out.
SHOWNOTES
- Jeff: I Don’t Feel At Home In This World Anymore
- David: The Tickle King
- Devindra: I Am Not Your Negro
- Get Out
- (1:14:00) SPOILERS
