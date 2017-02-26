2017 Oscar Winners Live-Blog: The 89th Academy Awards Results
Posted on Sunday, February 26th, 2017 by Angie Han
All that planning and campaigning and prognosticating, all that prayer and sweat and blood — they’ve all been leading up to this. Tonight, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences presents the 89th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. As usual, there are plenty of smug know-it-alls out there who think they know exactly how this is all going to shake out; as always, you can count on there being a few surprises thrown into the mix.
We’ll be updating live as the results are announced, so follow along with our 2017 Oscar winners live-blog below.
8:30 PM: OK, here goes! Good luck with your Oscar pools, everyone!
8:48 PM: And the first award of the night goes to…
Actor in a Supporting Role
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea
Dev Patel, Lion
Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals
Commentary: Ali’s been the frontrunner all through awards season, so his win here hardly comes as a surprise. Still, it’s well deserved — and a rare instance of the Academy awarding a performance that isn’t especially showy.
Makeup and Hairstyling
A Man Called Ove
Star Trek Beyond
Suicide Squad
Commentary: Sorry, Deadpool — this year’s big Academy Award-winning superhero movie has turned out to be Suicide Squad.
Costume Design
Allied
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Florence Floster Jenkins
Jackie
La La Land
Documentary Feature
Fire at Sea
I Am Not Your Negro
Life, Animated
O.J.: Made in America
13th
9:24 PM: As my colleague Jacob Hall just pointed out to me, we are one hour into this and we’ve only given out three awards.
9:25 PM: And yet, a break to hand out candy to these poor underfed celebrities. Move it along, Jimmy!
Sound Editing
Arrival
Deepwater Horizon
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Sully
Sound Mixing
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
13 Hours
Commentary: Surprisingly, that makes three awards so far that La La Land was up for but did not win. But fret not — they’ve still got a really strong shot in the 11 other categories they’re nominated for.
Actress in a Supporting Role
Viola Davis, Fences
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea
Commentary: Going into tonight, the only thing surer than Ali’s Best Supporting Actor win for Moonlight might’ve been Davis’ Best Supporting Actress win for Fences. No big shock here. But goodness, what a well-deserved win. I’m still not entirely sold on the notion that this was a “supporting” role instead of a “lead” one (and were she in the lead category, I’d still be rooting hard for her), but it’s tough to deny the power of her performance.
Foreign Language Film
Land of Mine
A Man Called Ove
The Salesman
Tanna
Toni Erdmann
Animated Short Film
Blind Vaysha
Borrowed Time
Pear Cider and Cigarettes
Pearl
Piper
Commentary: Pixar gets nominated all the time, but this is their first actual win in the category since 2001 (For the Birds).
Animated Feature Film
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life as a Zucchini
The Red Turtle
Zootopia
Commentary: This was always going to be a toss-up between Zootopia and Moana. The latter might be a slightly better movie, but the former feels more relevant right now.
Production Design
Arrival
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Hail, Caeasar!
La La Land
Passengers
Commentary: La La Land‘s first win (of many, I’m sure).
Best Visual Effects
Deepwater Horizon
Doctor Strange
The Jungle Book
Kubo and the Two Strings
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Film Editing
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
La La Land
Moonlight
Commentary: I don’t think anyone expected this. And while “Best Film Editing” might not sound like the sexiest category, it’s widely considered an indicator of how Best Picture will go. Could Hacksaw Ridge pull a stunning upset and win the night? I’m not saying it’s likely to happen… but it suddenly seems a lot more plausible than it did a few minutes ago.
Documentary Short Subject
Extremis
4.1 Miles
Joe’s Violin
Watani: My Homeland
The White Helmets
Live Action Short Film
Ennemis Interieurs
La Femme et le TGV
Silent Nights
Sing
Timecode
Cinematography
Arrival
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Silence
11:02 PM: I’m starting to feel like Jimmy Kimmel never wants this show to end.
Original Score
Jackie
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Passengers
Original Song
“Audition,” La La Land
“Can’t Stop the Feeling,” Trolls
“City of Stars,” La La Land
“The Empty Chair,” Jim: The James Foley Story
“How Far I’ll Go,” Moana
Commentary: The question in this category wasn’t whether La La Land would win, but which La La Land song would win. Sadly, this means Lin-Manuel Miranda remains one O short of an EGOT.
Original Screenplay
Taylor Sheridan, Hell or High Water
Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Yorgos Lanthimos and Efthymis Filippou, The Lobster
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
Mike Mills, 20th Century Women
Commentary: I’m thrilled about this one. Manchester started the awards season looking like a frontrunner before dropping back into the middle of the pack, but Kenneth Lonergan absolutely deserves recognition for his incredible work here.
Adapted Screenplay
Eric Heisserer, Arrival
August Wilson, Fences
Allison Schroeder and Theodore Melfi, Hidden Figures
Luke Davies, Lion
Barry Jenkins and Tarell Alvin McCraney, Moonlight
Commentary: Another wonderful win! And (as befits two men who just won a prize for being good with words) their speeches were pretty great, too.
Directing
Denis Villeneuve, Arrival
Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge
Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
Commentary: 32-year-old Damien Chazelle is now the youngest Best Director winner of all time.
Actor in a Leading Role
Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington, Fences
Commentary: Casey Affleck seemed to lose momentum in recent weeks (perhaps in part to those sexual abuse allegations), and many predicted Denzel Washington would take this one. But Affleck managed to pull ahead when it counted most.
Actress in a Leading Role
Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Ruth Negga, Loving
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Emma Stone, La La Land
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Commentary: It’s almost funny to remember that Ruth Negga and Isabelle Huppert looked like frontrunners back in December — since January, Best Actress has been Emma Stone’s to lose. She didn’t lose.
12:02 AM: OK, just one more category! Let’s do this.
Best Picture
Arrival
Fences
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Hidden Figures
La La Land
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
Commentary: It’s surprising enough that Moonlight beat out La La Land for Best Picture, but Moonlight getting announced as Best Picture only after La La Land was incorrectly announced as the winner is the craziest thing I have ever seen at an Oscars ceremony. We will be talking about this moment for decades to come.
