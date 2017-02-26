All that planning and campaigning and prognosticating, all that prayer and sweat and blood — they’ve all been leading up to this. Tonight, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences presents the 89th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. As usual, there are plenty of smug know-it-alls out there who think they know exactly how this is all going to shake out; as always, you can count on there being a few surprises thrown into the mix.

We’ll be updating live as the results are announced, so follow along with our 2017 Oscar winners live-blog below.

8:30 PM: OK, here goes! Good luck with your Oscar pools, everyone!

8:48 PM: And the first award of the night goes to…

Actor in a Supporting Role

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea

Dev Patel, Lion

Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals

Commentary: Ali’s been the frontrunner all through awards season, so his win here hardly comes as a surprise. Still, it’s well deserved — and a rare instance of the Academy awarding a performance that isn’t especially showy.

Makeup and Hairstyling

A Man Called Ove

Star Trek Beyond

Suicide Squad

Commentary: Sorry, Deadpool — this year’s big Academy Award-winning superhero movie has turned out to be Suicide Squad.

Costume Design

Allied

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Florence Floster Jenkins

Jackie

La La Land

Documentary Feature

Fire at Sea

I Am Not Your Negro

Life, Animated

O.J.: Made in America

13th

9:24 PM: As my colleague Jacob Hall just pointed out to me, we are one hour into this and we’ve only given out three awards.

9:25 PM: And yet, a break to hand out candy to these poor underfed celebrities. Move it along, Jimmy!

Sound Editing

Arrival

Deepwater Horizon

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Sully

Sound Mixing

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

13 Hours

Commentary: Surprisingly, that makes three awards so far that La La Land was up for but did not win. But fret not — they’ve still got a really strong shot in the 11 other categories they’re nominated for.

Actress in a Supporting Role

Viola Davis, Fences

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

Commentary: Going into tonight, the only thing surer than Ali’s Best Supporting Actor win for Moonlight might’ve been Davis’ Best Supporting Actress win for Fences. No big shock here. But goodness, what a well-deserved win. I’m still not entirely sold on the notion that this was a “supporting” role instead of a “lead” one (and were she in the lead category, I’d still be rooting hard for her), but it’s tough to deny the power of her performance.

Foreign Language Film

Land of Mine

A Man Called Ove

The Salesman

Tanna

Toni Erdmann

Animated Short Film

Blind Vaysha

Borrowed Time

Pear Cider and Cigarettes

Pearl

Piper

Commentary: Pixar gets nominated all the time, but this is their first actual win in the category since 2001 (For the Birds).

Animated Feature Film

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life as a Zucchini

The Red Turtle

Zootopia

Commentary: This was always going to be a toss-up between Zootopia and Moana. The latter might be a slightly better movie, but the former feels more relevant right now.

Production Design

Arrival

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Hail, Caeasar!

La La Land

Passengers

Commentary: La La Land‘s first win (of many, I’m sure).

Best Visual Effects

Deepwater Horizon

Doctor Strange

The Jungle Book

Kubo and the Two Strings

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Film Editing

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

La La Land

Moonlight

Commentary: I don’t think anyone expected this. And while “Best Film Editing” might not sound like the sexiest category, it’s widely considered an indicator of how Best Picture will go. Could Hacksaw Ridge pull a stunning upset and win the night? I’m not saying it’s likely to happen… but it suddenly seems a lot more plausible than it did a few minutes ago.

Documentary Short Subject

Extremis

4.1 Miles

Joe’s Violin

Watani: My Homeland

The White Helmets

Live Action Short Film

Ennemis Interieurs

La Femme et le TGV

Silent Nights

Sing

Timecode

Cinematography

Arrival

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Silence

11:02 PM: I’m starting to feel like Jimmy Kimmel never wants this show to end.

Original Score

Jackie

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Passengers

Original Song

“Audition,” La La Land

“Can’t Stop the Feeling,” Trolls

“City of Stars,” La La Land

“The Empty Chair,” Jim: The James Foley Story

“How Far I’ll Go,” Moana

Commentary: The question in this category wasn’t whether La La Land would win, but which La La Land song would win. Sadly, this means Lin-Manuel Miranda remains one O short of an EGOT.

Original Screenplay

Taylor Sheridan, Hell or High Water

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Yorgos Lanthimos and Efthymis Filippou, The Lobster

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Mike Mills, 20th Century Women

Commentary: I’m thrilled about this one. Manchester started the awards season looking like a frontrunner before dropping back into the middle of the pack, but Kenneth Lonergan absolutely deserves recognition for his incredible work here.

Adapted Screenplay

Eric Heisserer, Arrival

August Wilson, Fences

Allison Schroeder and Theodore Melfi, Hidden Figures

Luke Davies, Lion

Barry Jenkins and Tarell Alvin McCraney, Moonlight

Commentary: Another wonderful win! And (as befits two men who just won a prize for being good with words) their speeches were pretty great, too.

Directing

Denis Villeneuve, Arrival

Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Commentary: 32-year-old Damien Chazelle is now the youngest Best Director winner of all time.

Actor in a Leading Role

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Fences

Commentary: Casey Affleck seemed to lose momentum in recent weeks (perhaps in part to those sexual abuse allegations), and many predicted Denzel Washington would take this one. But Affleck managed to pull ahead when it counted most.

Actress in a Leading Role

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Ruth Negga, Loving

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Emma Stone, La La Land

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Commentary: It’s almost funny to remember that Ruth Negga and Isabelle Huppert looked like frontrunners back in December — since January, Best Actress has been Emma Stone’s to lose. She didn’t lose.

12:02 AM: OK, just one more category! Let’s do this.

Best Picture

Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Hidden Figures

La La Land

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

Commentary: It’s surprising enough that Moonlight beat out La La Land for Best Picture, but Moonlight getting announced as Best Picture only after La La Land was incorrectly announced as the winner is the craziest thing I have ever seen at an Oscars ceremony. We will be talking about this moment for decades to come.