/Filmcast Ep. 404 – Rings
Posted on Tuesday, February 7th, 2017 by David Chen
David, Devindra and Jeff discuss the joy of Lego Batman and the surreal experience of watching the Super Bowl this year. Also, Peter Sciretta joins us to discuss the title for Star Wars: Episode VIII. Be sure to check out the Nerd Crew’s analysis of the new Star Wars title.
SHOWNOTES
- Jeff: Lego Batman
- David: No Other Way To Say It, Cameraperson, Toni Erdmann, Super Bowl, 24: Legacy
- Devindra: Arrival Blu-Ray, Sadako vs Kayako
- RINGS
