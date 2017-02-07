/Filmcast Ep. 404 – Rings

David, Devindra and Jeff discuss the joy of Lego Batman and the surreal experience of watching the Super Bowl this year. Also, Peter Sciretta joins us to discuss the title for Star Wars: Episode VIII. Be sure to check out the Nerd Crew’s analysis of the new Star Wars title.

You can always e-mail us at slashfilmcast(AT)gmail(DOT)com, or call and leave a voicemail at 781-583-1993. Also, like us on Facebook!



Download or Listen now in browser:

Subscribe to the /Filmcast:

SHOWNOTES

Featured Review (1:03:30)

RINGS Credits